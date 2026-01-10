Tanhaji sequel in the making? Ajay Devgn drops hint at possible continuation on 6-year anniversary, 'Story isn't over'

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior made waves in the Indian acting industry following its release in 2020. The story of Tanhaji Malusare, it earned praise for Ajay Devgn, who played the titular role alongside real life wife, Kajol, who embodied Savitri Bai. Commemorating its six years of release, the lead star took to his Instagram to share a tribute to the epic historical action film and raised expectations for a possible sequel.

Ajay Devgn commemorates Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’s six-year release anniversary

On January 10, 2026, six years after the original Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was released in theaters, Ajay Devgn took to his social media account to share a collage of illustrations based on the storyline of the film. Alongside a bunch of images shared, he wrote in Marathi, “The fort has been captured, but the lion is lost, but the story isn’t over yet… #6YearsOfTanhaji." His words have only ignited the fire that rested within the hearts of the fans, as many asked if it meant that the Tanhaji story would continue further.

At the end of the first film, the lead character was shown to have succumbed to his injuries, martyred in the fight. While it is unlikely that the story of Tanhaji will continue on its own, Ajay Devgn’s post could very well hint at the possible continuation of the storyline, which focuses on Maratha rule in Maharashtra.

Becoming a box office success on its release, and earning Ajay Devgn a National Award for his contribution, fans have long been wanting Om Raut to bring back the production with countless stories left to be told. The actor, who also stepped in as the writer and producer alongside Prakash Kapadia for the original, could also be hinting at his involvement in another project based on the history of Maratha warriors.

About Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

The film followed Tanhaji Malusare’s military journey under the command of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his brave recapture of Kondhana Fort amid the rise of Mughal control, even at the expense of his own life.

