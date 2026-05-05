Tara Sutaria and Aditya Roy Kapur's age difference: All about B-town’s new rumored couple

Seems like Bollywood has officially found its newest ‘IT’ couple. According to Filmfare, handsome hunk Aditya Roy Kapur and the ethereal Tara Sutaria are officially dating each other. Latest industry buzz suggests that their chemistry intensified during workshops for their upcoming film and eventually blossomed into a full-blown romance. Read on to know the scoop about their age difference.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Tara Sutaria's age difference

Ever since rumors of Aditya Roy Kapur dating Tara Sutaria made headlines, fans have been quick to notice the age difference between the two stars. If you’re also among those curious cats wanting to know the scoop about their age, then here’s the dirt! There is nearly a decade-long gap between them.

The Aashiqui 2 star, born on November 16, 1985, is 40 years old. As for Tara, she was born on November 19, 1995, making her 30 years old. But as they say, age is just a number when love takes center stage. Interestingly, both are Scorpions, born just three days apart in their respective years.

Since both of them are known for being fiercely private, they have successfully managed to keep their budding romance under wraps for so long. While reports suggest their relationship, neither Aditya nor Tara has confirmed the same. Earlier, Tara was dating Veer Pahariya. Aditya was also linked to Ananya Panday.

Talking about their work fronts, Aditya Roy Kapur is set to play the leading man in Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Created by Raj and DK and directed by Rahi Anil Barve, the series also features Wamiqa Gabbi and Ali Fazal.

As for Tara Sutaria, she is all set to make her pan-India move with Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups. She is reportedly playing a pivotal character named Rebecca. Filmmaker Geetu Mohandas’s bilingual film also features celebs like Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, Darrell D'Silva, Sudev Nair, and many others. In addition to her films, Tara is set to make her prestigious debut on the 2026 Cannes Red Carpet this month, representing India on a global stage.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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