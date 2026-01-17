Tara Sutaria makes first solo public appearance after breakup rumors with Veer Pahariya: VIDEO

The update of Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya’s alleged breakup came as a shocker, especially after the couple lashed out at trolls for spreading their edited clips over a moment at AP Dhillon's concert. Now, Tara was spotted exiting the airport alone, cementing their separation rumors. Check it out.

Tara Sutaria makes first appearance post alleged breakup with Veer Pahariya

Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria’s lovey-dovey posts for each other made many swoon. They were often spotted together, attending B-town events and musical concerts. Hence, when rumors of their breakup spread like wildfire, fans found it difficult to digest. Today, January 17, 2026, Tara was spotted returning to Mumbai alone, making many speculate if there’s any truth to the rumors.

As seen in the clip, the Student of the Year 2 debutant was seen exiting Mumbai airport. The actress impressed the fashion police with her semi-formal airport look. For the ease of travel, the diva decided to dress up in a three-piece ensemble complete with a monochrome grey top, pants, and a trench jacket. Keeping her makeup minimal and hair tied in a messy top knot, she aced the look. The Heropanti 2 actress met with her fans with a smile and even clicked pictures with them.

Take a look:

A couple of days ago, Veer Pahariya made his first solo appearance after allegedly calling it quits with Tara. The Sky Force actor was spotted coming out of a private airport in Mumbai. However, he was joined by his brother, Shikhar Pahariya, and his ladylove, actress Janhvi Kapoor. While rumors of Tara and Veer’s breakup made headlines, the couple hasn’t officially said anything about it.

Prior to their alleged split, Tara and Veer were spotted having a blast at AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert. Several visuals from the musical event went viral, which made fans believe that Pahariya wasn’t happy with the way AP and Tara conducted themselves on the stage while performing their song, Thodi Si Daaru.

On the work front, Tara will be next seen as Rebecca in Geetu Mohandas’s upcoming action-thriller, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The film also stars South star Yash along with Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, and others.

