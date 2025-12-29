Tara Sutaria responds to viral video of her kissing AP Dhillon during live concert, Veer Pahariya clears the air about his reaction

The internet has been flooded with visuals of Tara Sutaria and singer AP Dhillon from the singer’s recent Mumbai concert. In the viral video, Tara can be seen dancing and having a moment on stage with the Punjabi singer. The clip then moves to her boyfriend, actor Veer Pahariya, who seems visibly uncomfortable watching them on stage. Now, the love-birds have responded to the trending clip, calling it ‘clever editing’.

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya react to viral video with AP Dhillon

A couple of days ago, a musical concert of AP Dhillon was hosted in Mumbai. Several celebs, including lovers Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya, were among the attendees. When AP started singing his track ‘Thodi Si Daaru’, the Student Of The Year 2 debutant joined him on stage, surprising the crowd with her presence. Soon, a video from the concert went viral, making people chatter about how Veer was not happy with the way Tara and AP conducted themselves on stage.

Clearing the air, Tara took to her Instagram handle and dropped a clip from the concert. It showed Tara and AP performing like professionals, making the audience groove to their beats. The celebs’ friendship and fondness with each other can also be seen on stage.

Reacting to the viral clip that broke the internet, Tara said, “Loud and proud and in it together!!! @apdhillon FAV!!! What a night! Thank you Mumbai for SO much love for our song and here’s to more music and memories together. P.S - False narratives, “clever editing” and paid PR campaigns by folks won’t and don’t shake us up! In the end, love and the truth always win. So the joke’s on the bullies.”

Veer was quick to take to the comments section and clear the air about his reaction to the viral clip. The Sky Force actor expressed, “Not to mention the reaction footage of me was taken during another song, not even Thodi si daru. Jokers.”

On the work front, Tara will be next seen in Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic, while Veer made his debut this year in Sky Force with Akshay Kumar.

