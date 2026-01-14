Taskaree Twitter Review: 7 tweets to read before watching Emraan Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar’s crime thriller show on Netflix

Neeraj Pandey’s latest Netflix crime thriller, Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web, has officially been released today, January 14, 2026, and it’s already the talk of the town on X. Known for his sharp storytelling, Pandey takes us deep into the high-stakes world of airport smuggling rings, with Emraan Hashmi delivering a powerhouse performance that keeps the whole show grounded despite all the intense twists.

Across seven episodes, the series pulls back the curtain on the gritty reality of customs work, where every passenger is a potential suspect. Pandey balances globe-trotting action and nail-biting cliffhangers with a surprising touch of humor. The story follows Meena, played by Hashmi’s team, as they go head-to-head with a formidable villain played by Sharad Kelkar, navigating a complex web of international crime. Fans are already calling it a breath of fresh air for its unique airport setting and non-stop thrills, with many already clamoring for a second season.

Viewers who binged the show on release day have flooded social media with five-star reviews. One viewer was quick to share their excitement, noting, "#Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web in #netflix is entertaining!!!"

Another fan highlighted the quality of the writing, saying, "One of the solid written class show in recent Times ! The concept,the idea & fast paced on point execution is just excellent ! Highly Highly Recommended." A third viewer couldn't get enough of the suspense, adding, "#TaskareeOnNetflix Beautiful Webseries. I love This kind of Genre Smuggling and all. Its very engaging Throught Twist And turns #EmraanHashmi Abousolutely Nailed The role."

If you’re looking for your next binge-watch, every episode of Taskaree is currently streaming on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Who is Beatriz Taufenbach? Meet Yash’s Toxic co-star everyone is talking about