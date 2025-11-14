Tere Ishk Mein Trailer: Netizens rave about Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's 'intense chemistry' in Aanand L Rai's new film

Aanand L Rai and Dhanush have teamed up for the third time for Tere Ishk Mein. Their maiden collaboration, Raanjhanaa, holds a separate fanbase, which was followed by another winner, Atrangi Re. Their upcoming venture, Tere Ishk Mein, co-starring Kriti Sanon, is making waves since its announcement. While the music is already winning hearts, the trailer has been officially dropped now, offering a sneak peek into the intense world created by the Raanjhanaa team.

Sharing the trailer on social media, T-Series Films wrote, "A Saga Of Rage & Intense Emotions. Witness A Glimpse Of Their Love #TereIshkMein. TRAILER OUT NOW."

The trailer is receiving a positive reception from the audience. A social media user raved about the chemistry between Dhanush and Kriti and wrote, "Loved the trailer cut. Despite a longer length, they didn’t reveal the whole plot. Been waiting for a proper Hindi mad-love story, and it finally looks like we’ve got one. Absolutely seated for this… and Dhanush–Kriti’s chemistry looks intense af. #TereIshkMein."

Another one remarked, "Really liked the trailer… Dhanush and Kriti’s chemistry is wild in the best way, cinematography looks solid. VFX is a bit meh but it won’t matter. the film’s madness is clearly its strength. Count me in." A third user said, "#TereIshkMein Trailer is insanely VISFOTAK + PROMISING... Mera Jee Ubb Gaya Hai iss BC Pyaar se... Mujhe bas Ladna Hai!!! #Dhanush is a No-nonsense yet a wild fire lover. #KritiSanon as Mukti will be a game changer for the film. Director Aanand L Rai is all set to make a GIGANTIC COMEBACK FOR SURE."

For the unversed, Tere Ishk Mein is set for the grand release on November 27, 2025. It marks the reunion of the Raanjhanaa team - actor Dhanush, director Aanand L Rai, music composer AR Rahman, lyricist Irshad Kamil, and writer Himanshu Sharma, with additional members. Let's see if the movie can surprise at the box office.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Suniel Shetty returns as ‘Yeda Anna’ in Welcome To The Jungle, to have three major songs