Tere Ishk Mein Twitter Reviews: 11 tweets to read before you watch Kriti Sanon and Dhanush’s new film

Kriti Sanon and Dhanush’s Tere Ishk Mein has finally arrived in cinemas, and the film is already trending across social media. The romantic drama, directed by Anand L Rai, marks Kriti’s first release of 2025 and her first collaboration with Dhanush.

The movie has generated strong buzz due to its cast, music and its connection to Raanjhanaa, which many viewers consider a spiritual predecessor. With the film now out, Twitter users have shared mixed yet engaging reactions, making Tere Ishk Mein one of the most talked-about titles of the week.

Mixed reactions flood Twitter as viewers weigh in

Tere Ishk Mein opened to divided opinions. Some viewers praised the emotional depth, while others felt the film did not match their expectations. Many users said their reactions were influenced by their relationship with Rai’s earlier movies and Dhanush’s past performances.

One Twitter user wrote, “If you watch ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ for one reason, let it be Kriti Sanon’s performance. She didn’t act, she lived it.” Another viewer highlighted Dhanush’s consistency and said, “While I rarely watch Bollywood movies, I consistently prioritise films featuring Dhanush, regardless of the language. His expressive eyes and acting skills are remarkable.”

Here’s what Twitter users are saying about the performances

Several reviews praised the lead pair for their strong screen presence. One user posted, “‘Tere Ishk Mein’ works beautifully — Dhanush slips into the role with the same intensity that made Kundan unforgettable, while Kriti Sanon delivers one of her most mature performances.”

Others echoed similar thoughts. A tweet read, “Dhanush is brilliant in ‘Tere Ishk Mein’. Kriti Sanon’s performance is also impressive.” Another viewer added that the film ends with “another hard-hitting climax.”

While reactions to the story were mixed, users agreed on one thing: the music. AR Rahman and Irshad Kamil’s work stood out in several tweets. Many said the soundtrack elevated key scenes and acted as the emotional foundation of the film.

Some viewers who loved Raanjhanaa appreciated the familiar tone, while those who prefer lighter narratives felt the film leaned heavily into intense romance. Discussions around walkout claims also gained attention, adding to the contrasting opinions.

With strong performances, engaging music, and a mix of praise and criticism, Tere Ishk Mein has become one of the most debated releases of early 2025. The divided response may fuel more curiosity among audiences planning to watch it this weekend.

