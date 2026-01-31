Tere Naam Re-Release: Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla’s romantic drama locks February premiere

Radhe is returning! The iconic character played by Salman Khan in the 2003 film Tere Naam is making its way back to the audience with a theatrical re-release, as reported on January 31. Gearing up to hit the fans in the feels, the film will be made available to watch in cinema houses from February 27, 2026.

Tere Naam re-release details

Joining the lineup of Bollywood films coming across newfound fame with re-releases, the 2003 release, Tere Naam, will be selling tickets once again for new shows starting February 27, 2026. As reported by News18, the Satish Kaushik directorial, which grabbed attention 23 years ago for the dramatic portrayal of a lover by Salman Khan, has eventually developed a cult following since then, and is expected to make a strong comeback.

Some of the most iconic songs were voiced by Himesh Reshammiya in the film and have found a massive fan base in the years to come. Sajid-Wajid worked on some of the composition of the tracks with a background score by Bikram Vicckey Goswami. It targeted the Independence Day audience with its release more than two decades ago and made over twice its production costs at the box office, being called an average hit. More than its immediate effect, the movie has been praised for a long time, thanks to the angst presented on screen.

About Tere Naam

The story follows Radhe Mohan, played by Salman Khan, and Nirjara Bharadwaj, portrayed by Bhumika Chawla, whose sad and dramatic love story surprises viewers with multiple twists. As he chases after her despite her family’s intervention and tries his hardest to win her over, his anger and society’s expectations keep them away from each other. The film’s tragic end has had a stronghold on fans for years now, with another chance to experience it on the big screen this time, following its August 15, 2003, initial drop.

