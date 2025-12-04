Thamma OTT Release: When and where to watch Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s horror-comedy

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s much-talked-about horror comedy Thamma is set for its OTT release on Amazon Prime Video this month. The film, which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal, will arrive on the streaming platform in two phases, paid early access rental followed by a regular free-to-stream release for Prime subscribers. The Maddock Films horror-comedy, part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU), has drawn strong interest since its theatrical run.

Early access rental now available

Thamma is already available for early access rental on Amazon Prime Video. The film went live on December 2 at a rental price of Rs. 349. Viewers who choose to rent the film will get 30 days to begin watching it and 48 hours to finish the movie after pressing play. This option allows fans to watch the Ayushmann Khurrana–Rashmika Mandanna starrer before it opens for all Prime Video subscribers.

A wider release for all Prime members has been scheduled for December 16, when the movie will be available to stream at no added cost. This dual-release model has been used by Prime Video for several big-ticket films.

The free streaming release on December 16 will allow all standard Prime Video users to watch Thamma anytime without limits. The film is part of a multi-year content partnership between Maddock Films and Prime Video, covering eight titles including Stree, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and the series Jee Karda.

What is Thamma about?

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and written by Niren Bhatt, Arun Fulara and Suresh Mathew, Thamma blends horror, folklore, romance and comedy. The story follows Alok Goyal, a timid Delhi journalist played by Ayushmann Khurrana, who reports on supernatural events. During a trek, he is attacked by a bear and rescued by Tadaka played by Rashmika Mandanna, a powerful Betaal from a tribal community. Their bond grows, but her unusual traits, including drinking blood, confuse his family.

Complications arise when Tadaka’s identity is revealed and the ancient Betaal leader Yakshasan escapes captivity. The film also highlights Alok and Tadaka’s emotional connection, giving the vampire narrative a human angle.

The movie sits inside the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe and features cameos that fans have been discussing widely. Varun Dhawan appears again as Bhediya, Abhishek Banerjee returns as Jana, and the film also includes Sathyaraj, Nora Fatehi and Sarkata.

