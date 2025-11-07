The Family Man 3 Trailer OUT: Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari faces off against NEW threat Jaideep Ahlawat

The Family Man 3 is making its way to the Indian audiences after a lot of wait. On November 7, the official trailer for the spy thriller was released to the world, showcasing new troubles that await our very own Srikant Tiwari. The clip starts off with the actor outing himself as a spy, and more chaos unfolds in his extraordinary life as his own family comes to terms with his hidden life that has now surfaced to the top. They’re at risk of fleeing as someone takes it upon themselves to pull him down.

The Family Man Official Trailer

This upcoming season turns the tide against him as he soon becomes a suspect. As a wanted criminal, Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari must brave the winds and a new villain in his story, played by the very talented Jaideep Ahlawat. While firing guns and taking down the baddies, he is believed to be one of them and drags his family down in the mess. He tries to find the ring master of the circus who is involved in smuggling and more crimes. Nimrat Kaur is revealed as the mastermind planning his downfall, but does not do the bad deeds herself.

While hunting for the culprit, he comes across a big, unnamed threat and is caught in the wind by the police. Played by Jaideep Ahlawat, his new enemy is skilled at his job and is not an easy target to find. Meanwhile, the ever-present and fan favorite bickering between Srikant Tiwari and JK, played by Sharib Hashmi.

The new season of The Family Man comes 3 years after the last one and has raised extreme levels of excitement for the fans of the show. With new villains, a revealed identity, an arrest warrant against a special agent, and the havoc created in Srikant Tiwari’s life, The Family Man 3 is all set to drop on November 21.