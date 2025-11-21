The Family Man Season 3: Netizens react to Vijay Sethupathi's cameo, crossover with Manoj Bajpayee starrer hints at Farzi 2

Manoj Bajpayee returned as Srikant Tiwari in Raj & DK's latest outing, The Family Man Season 3. The 7-episode-long third season of the much-loved Indian web series has a stellar cast, with Jaideep Ahlawat leading from the negative front. While the latest season is making waves for yet another intense and quirky addition to The Family Man series, eagle-eyed fans spotted Vijay Sethupathi in a hilarious cameo. Here's a look at how X (formerly Twitter) users reacted to the crossover of Sethupathi and Bajpayee.

Netizens rave about Vijay Sethupathi's banter with Manoj Bajpayee's character in The Family Man Season 3. An X user wrote, “#TheFamilyMan3 #VijaySethupathi ka cameo tha woh ekdum top notch hai aur kya mast comedy tha. Bahut dino baad ek cameo ko itna enjoy Kiya. @PrimeVideoIN.” Another one called it the highlight of Season 3 and remarked, “Just bing watched #FamilyManSeason3 and it's fu*king mad mad web series it ended somewhat differently but want an amazing series … kudos to #RajandDk the scene of #VijaySethupathi and #ManojBajpayee is the key highlight @amazonIN @PrimeVideoIN.

A third social media user wrote, “bhai Farzi and The Family Man are connected, and i KNEW it when i saw that scene in Farzi ep 4 where Michael calls Srikant for help, and now Srikant calling him back these two are hilarious. it was unexpected, but i kinda guessed it… #TheFamilyManOnPrime #TheFamilyMan3.” Another fan commented, “Its official #TheFamilyMan3 and Farzi are based on same universe created by RAJ and DK.”

For the unversed, Vijay Sethupathi reprised his character of Michael from Raj & DK's own show, Farzi. Earlier, Manoj Bajpayee's character Srikant Tiwari made a guest appearance in the Shahid Kapoor-Vijay Sethupathi starrer show. The latest cameo now officially confirms The Family Man × Farzi cinematic universe. Interestingly, Raj & DK's next directorial will be Farzi 2, the second season of the popular 2023 series. Let's see how the makers take this cinematic universe further.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.