The Family Man Season 3 Review: Manoj Bajpayee starrer is brilliant take on spy actioners, packed with impressive thrills

The Family Man Season 3, starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role, has been available for streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video since November 21, 2025.

Created by Raj & DK, the seven-episode season explores the new challenges faced by Srikant Tiwari. If you're planning to watch the show online, here's Pinkvilla's review for you to check out.

The Plot

The Family Man Season 3 begins with a new conflict erupting in the borderlands of North-East India. With villagers already enduring various hardships, the government is eager to enforce a peace treaty with a leading activist to ensure their welfare.

As Chief Gautam Kulkarni heads to the venue, he assigns Srikant Tiwari to accompany him and provide necessary protection. However, soon all hell breaks loose, eventually leading to Srikant being framed as a suspect, which also puts his family in danger.

How Srikant manages to escape the mess while uncovering the mastermind behind the conflict forms the crux of the show.

The Good

Similar to the previous seasons, The Family Man once again offers a thrilling ride that's hard to resist. This chapter presents a fresh mission for the spy while showing him balance his personal life and its ever-growing complications.

The pacing, writing, and character work are all fine-tuned, delivering a refreshing continuation of the story, especially with its effortless use of humor. Thanks to the powerhouse performances from the ensemble cast, the dynamics and high stakes connect instantly with viewers, leaving them wanting even more.

As expected, the action choreography stands out. Every punch, blast, and stunt lands perfectly, offering a seamless and engaging viewing experience while fitting the tone of the show.

The editing is particularly impressive, especially during the fight sequences. The transitions and match cuts are executed brilliantly, making it an edge-of-the-seat entertainer with striking visuals.

The Bad

The Family Man Season 3 does fall slightly short in terms of sound design. While not significantly disruptive, the series' SFX and background score feel like they could have been more refined.

Additionally, although most characters feel organic and well-positioned, a few moments come off slightly stereotypical. These, however, are minor issues that don't impact the overall quality.

The Performances

Manoj Bajpayee once again delivers brilliance as Srikant Tiwari. While he is widely loved for his wit, it's his nuanced, layered performance that stands out-so subtle, so effortless, that it makes one wonder if he was born to play this role.

Joining him this season is Jaideep Ahlawat, who delivers a powerhouse performance as Rukma. Balancing grit with vulnerability, he portrays a man shaped by circumstances, leaving a deep impact and even making viewers root for him at times.

The ensemble cast, including Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Nimrat Kaur, and others, adds immense value, offering a diverse palette of talent and making the viewing experience even richer.

The Verdict

The Family Man Season 3 is a must-watch if you've been a fan since the first two seasons. However, if you're new to the show, this is the perfect time to binge the series right from Season 1.

