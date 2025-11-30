The Girlfriend OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Rashmika Mandanna starrer online

Rashmika Mandanna recently earned praise for her performance in the Rahul Ravindran-directed The Girlfriend. The actress was applauded among the critics and the audience, though the movie didn't see the kind of box office run it should have. If you missed watching it in cinemas, here's good news: The Girlfriend has locked its OTT release date, so you can now stream it anytime you want.

When and where to watch The Girlfriend?

The post-theatrical streaming rights of The Girlfriend are bagged by Netflix. The film will arrive on the digital platform on December 5, 2025. Originally a Telugu film, The Girlfriend will be available in multiple dubbed languages- Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

While making the official announcement, the streaming giant shared a poster of The Girlfriend with the release date, along with mentions of all the languages. The caption reads, “Meet Bhooma Devi, The Girlfriend MA Literature. Watch The Girlfriend on Netflix out 5 December in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.”

Cast and Crew of The Girlfriend

The Girlfriend stars Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Anu Emmanuel, Rao Ramesh, Rohini, and others.

Rahul Ravindran served as the writer and director of the film. It is his directorial debut. The movie is backed by Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment and Geetha Arts.

Plot of The Girlfriend

The plot of The Girlfriend revolves around a fairy-tale college couple whose relationship turns toxic over time. How Rashmika’s character Bhooma Devi deals with the toxic behaviour of her partner and how her character finds an escape forms the basic crux of the story.

The movie received positive word of mouth, though it couldn't succeed at the box office.

