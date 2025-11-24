'The Heavens are blessed today': Karan Johar pays an emotional tribute to legendary actor Dharmendra

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra passed away at his Mumbai residence on Monday (November 24). He was 89. The legendary star will be laid to rest at Pawan Hans Crematorium, where family members and several Bollywood celebrities are arriving to pay their final respects. Filmmaker Karan Johar confirmed the sad news through an emotional Instagram post, calling Dharmendra’s passing "the end of an era."

Karan Johar, who directed Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, shared a heartfelt tribute along with the actor’s photo. In his message, he wrote, “It is an end of an ERA….. a massive mega star… the embodiment of a HERO in mainstream cinema… incredibly handsome and the most enigmatic screen presence … he is and will always be a bonafide Legend of Indian Cinema.” He added that Dharmendra remains “defining and richly present in the pages of cinema history … but mostly he was the best human being… he was so loved by everyone in our industry.”

Karan also expressed gratitude for working with the veteran star, writing, “He only had immense love and positivity for everyone … his blessings, his hug and his incredible warmth will be missed more than words can describe.” Calling the loss irreplaceable, he added, “Today there is a gaping hole in our industry … a space that can never be filled by anyone … there will always be and one and only DHARAMJI.”

Karan referred to Dharmendra as a symbol of mainstream Bollywood heroism, praising his contribution to Indian cinema. In his tribute, he wrote, “The heavens are blessed today…. It will always be my blessing to have worked with you…. And my heart says with respect, reverence and love…. Abhi Na jao chodke…. Ke dil abhi bhara nahi……OM SHANTI.”

Sunny Deol, Abhay Deol and Esha Deol were seen arriving to pay their last respect. Dharmendra’s wife and actress Hema Malini also reached the crematorium to bid farewell.

Bollywood personalities including Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Abhishek Bachchan have been spotted at Pawan Hans Crematorium. An ambulance was seen outside Dharmendra’s residence earlier in the day.

