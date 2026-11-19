The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles, was released in theatres on September 25, 2026. Now, the film is all set to make its digital debut. Here are all the details.

When and where to watch The Vvaan

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest will premiere on Prime Video on November 20, 2026. The official announcement was shared by the team through its social media handles.

Official trailer and plot of The Vvaan

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest follows Rishi, a civil engineer from Mumbai who returns to his ancestral village of Devanchal in Bihar with his wife, Mamta, and their friend VP during Chhath Puja to resolve a family property dispute. The village is surrounded by Dev Van, a sacred forest protected by Van Devi, who established an ancient rule forbidding anyone from entering the woods after sunset. According to local legend, anyone who violates this restriction risks encountering the forest's extraordinary supernatural powers and its guardian tiger.

Having lost his faith in religion following a heartbreaking pregnancy loss six years earlier, Rishi dismisses the village's traditions as superstition. Hoping to arrange funds for his wife's treatment, he agrees to sell his share of the ancestral land to support a proposed highway project. His decision angers his elder brother Shashi's devout wife, Sushila, who believes that disturbing the sacred forest will have serious consequences.

To prove that the warnings are baseless, Rishi enters Dev Van after sunset to rescue a stray bull and returns safely. However, following a family disagreement, Shashi's young son Phinish and VP secretly enter the forest at night, triggering a series of mysterious supernatural disturbances throughout the village.

When Rishi ventures into the forest to rescue his nephew, he begins uncovering secrets that challenge his rational beliefs. He discovers the highway project's true purpose and learns that the development activities are disturbing an ancient seal containing a powerful dark entity.

As the situation escalates, Rishi discovers that he is the reincarnation of Veer, an ancient warrior blessed by Van Devi and destined to return whenever Devanchal faces a great threat. Accepting his divine connection and embracing Veer's extraordinary strength, Rishi confronts the dark forces threatening the forest and restores peace, protecting the sacred land.

One year later, Rishi and Mamta welcome a baby daughter, bringing happiness after years of hardship. However, a mysterious divine glint in the newborn's eyes suggests that she may possess Van Devi's extraordinary powers, hinting at another chapter in the mystical legacy of Dev Van.

Cast and crew of The Vvaan

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Anup Soni, Shweta Tiwari, Sulabha Arya, Sunil Grover, Maniesh Paul, and others in pivotal roles.

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the film is written by Arunabh Kumar and Anandeshwar Dwivedi. The soundtrack features compositions by Tanishk Bagchi, Vishal Mishra, Amit Trivedi, Sam CS, Yash Narvekar, and Raahi, while Sandeep Shirodkar has composed the background score.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 9: Ananya Panday confirms she's single post reported split from Walker Blanco, wants to ‘fall back in love...’