The Vvaan Teaser Review: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia dive deep into realm of supernatural and folklore

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia are all set to star in the upcoming supernatural fantasy film The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest, slated to release on September 25, 2026. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the film’s makers have unveiled the teaser, offering a glimpse into its mysterious folklore world.

The Vvaan Teaser

In the 1-minute-and-56-second-long teaser, Sidharth Malhotra is introduced as a man who shares a mysterious connection with a forest. His deep connection with the forest is rooted in the history of the place, which is believed to be under divine protection while a dark force challenges it.

Watch it here:

As Tamannaah Bhatia plays the co-lead, The Vvaan interweaves her character with the main narrative, helping drive the story forward. The film combines fantasy and folklore while also incorporating adventure, mystery, and humor. The visual world plays a crucial role in the teaser, with the forest and its fantastical environment emerging as key elements of the story. Music also plays an important role in establishing the atmosphere.

Apart from the lead actors, the film also features Sunil Grover, Maniesh Paul, Shweta Tiwari, Anup Soni, and others in key roles. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the movie is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar, and Niraj Kothari.

Arunabh Kumar has handled the story and screenplay, while Manu Anand is in charge of the film’s visuals. Nitin Baid serves as the editor.

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s work front

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in a lead role in Param Sundari, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film follows Param, a North Indian man from Delhi, who searches for his soulmate through an AI app, leading him to Sundari, a South Indian woman from Kerala.

Apart from the lead actors, the movie features Sanjay Kapoor, Renji Panicker, Siddhartha Shankar, Manjot Singh, and others in key roles.

On the other hand, Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in a special appearance in O'Romeo. Looking ahead, the actress will star alongside Vishal in Purushan, directed by Sundar C.

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