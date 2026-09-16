The Vvaan Trailer Review: Sidharth Malhotra deals with mysteries of supernatural force, with a play of destiny

The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles, is slated to release on September 25, 2026. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the team has unveiled an intriguing trailer filled with intense mystery.

The Vvaan Trailer

The Vvaan trailer runs for 2 minutes and 44 seconds, featuring Sidharth Malhotra as a man who doesn’t believe in the myths surrounding a legend from his hometown. However, as he returns home with his wife, mysteries begin to unravel around him, hinting at supernatural forces that are beyond his understanding.

Watch it here:

As the trailer progresses, Sidharth’s character is explored in detail, showing his lack of belief in the legend and the mysteries surrounding his hometown. However, with a brief glimpse towards the end, the makers seem to hint at the protagonist’s destiny and its connection to the ordeal he is currently facing.

The Vvaan combines fantasy and folklore while also incorporating adventure and humour. The visual world plays a crucial role in the film, with the forest and its fantastical environment emerging as key elements of the story. Music also plays an important role in establishing the atmosphere.

Apart from Sidharth and Tamannaah, the film also features Sunil Grover, Maniesh Paul, Shweta Tiwari, Anup Soni, and others in key roles. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the movie is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar, and Niraj Kothari.

The film’s cinematography is handled by Manu Anand, with Arunabh Kumar penning the screenplay. Moreover, the music has been composed by Vishal Mishra, Amit Trivedi, Tanishk Bagchi, and Sam CS, while Nitin Baid serves as the editor.

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s work front

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in a lead role in Param Sundari, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. Apart from the lead actors, the movie features Sanjay Kapoor, Renji Panicker, Siddhartha Shankar, Manjot Singh, and others in key roles.

On the other hand, Tamannaah Bhatia will next star alongside Vishal in Purushan, directed by Sundar C.

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