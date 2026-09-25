The Vvaan Twitter Review: 7 Tweets to read before watching Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia’s fantasy thriller

The Vvaan - Force of the Forest, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, was released in theatres on September 25, 2026. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the film has sparked mixed reactions on social media. Here’s what netizens have to say about the film.

The Vvaan Twitter Review

Taking to social media, one user praised The Vvaan, saying that the film appears to have all the ingredients of a full-fledged theatrical entertainer, ranging from folklore and mythology to action, romance and adventure.

Another netizen expressed excitement over the climax and praised Sidharth Malhotra’s performance, saying they were emotionally overwhelmed and felt that the actor had made a strong comeback.

However, a third user gave the film a rating of 1/5 and called it mediocre, describing it as one of the worst films of 2026. The user also criticized TVF’s transition into films, suggesting that the production house should stick to Panchayat. They further questioned the handling of the devotion angle and advised Sidharth Malhotra to focus on family vlogs.

Meanwhile, another netizen felt that The Vvaan needed a stronger second half, describing the first half as flat and criticizing the forced comedy and family track.

Here are the reactions:

More about The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest

The Vvaan follows Rishi, a rationalist engineer who returns to his ancestral village in Bihar following a personal tragedy and a land dispute. There, he encounters the legend of Dev Van, a sacred forest believed to be protected by the goddess Van Devi. After dismissing the villagers’ beliefs and entering the forest after dark, Rishi accidentally breaks an ancient seal, unleashing a supernatural force.

As a developer’s road project threatens the forest and mysterious visions of King Vikramaditya begin to haunt him, Rishi is forced to confront his disbelief, reconnect with his roots and embrace his destiny as the protector of Dev Van.

Apart from Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles, the film features Anup Soni, Shweta Tiwari, Sunil Grover, Maniesh Paul, Milind Gunaji, Avtar Gill and others in key roles.

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