This Week in Entertainment: Asha Bhosle passes away, Sara Arjun to play Madhubala to LIK, Dacoit theatrical release

This week in entertainment saw the unfortunate demise of Bollywood legend Asha Bhosle, who passed away at 92. Pinkvilla broke the news of Sara Arjun playing Madhubala in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next. It was also reported that Shahid Kapoor will replace Tovino Thomas in Jr NTR’s NTRNeel and also his latest film O'Romeo released on OTT. Meanwhile, in the West, Hollywood woke up to the demise of Batman Begins, Dunkirk actor John Nolan. On the other hand, in South, Ustaad Bhagat Singh released on OTT, while Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) and Dacoit hit the big screens.

Check out the important entertainment news from this week below:

1. Asha Bhosle passes away at 92

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, widely regarded as one of the greatest voices in Indian music, has passed away at the age of 92 on April 12. She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday, April 11, 2026, after experiencing cardiac and respiratory issues. According to several online reports, she had been unwell for several months and was taken to the hospital in a critical condition, where she was placed in the ICU. Her son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed the news on Sunday afternoon. Her last rites will be conducted at 4 pm on April 13 at Shivaji Park, Dadar, Mumbai. Many celebs paid the singer emotional tributes including PM Narendra Modi.

2. Sara Arjun to play Madhubala in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned, Dhurandhar actress Sara Arjun has landed one of the most challenging roles of her career. After Dhurandhar success, Sara is now set to portray the legendary screen icon Madhubala in filmmaker Jasmeet K Reen’s next directorial venture, to be produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Directed by Jasmeet K Reen, best known for her acclaimed work in Darlings, the film is being envisioned as a high-octane drama layered with tragic emotional elements.

Sources close to the project reveal Pinkvilla, “Sara will undergo an extensive physical transformation to authentically portray Madhubala’s timeless grace and charm. From costume detailing to dialect training and look tests, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in recreating the era with precision.” The film, which is currently in pre-production, is expected to go on floors later this year and promises to be an ambitious cinematic experience rooted in the golden era of Hindi cinema.

3. Is Shahid Kapoor replacing Tovino Thomas’ NTRNeel? O' Romeo out on OTT

NTRNeel (Dragon), starring Jr NTR in the lead role, is currently in the works and is being helmed by director Prashanth Neel. Now, it appears that the film might feature Shahid Kapoor as the prime antagonist instead of Tovino Thomas. According to a report by Telugu Chitraalu, Shahid Kapoor is currently in talks with the makers of NTRNeel. Reportedly, the actor is being considered for the film after Tovino Thomas exited the project, with the role expected to be that of the primary antagonist.

However, no official confirmation regarding the casting has been made yet. For those unaware, it was earlier expected that Tovino Thomas would be part of the upcoming Telugu actioner. However, the actor recently confirmed that he opted out of the project due to scheduling conflicts with his Malayalam films. Previously, NTRNeel (Dragon) was announced for a theatrical release on June 25, 2026. However, the film may skip this date, with a new release schedule yet to be announced by the makers.

In other news, Kapoor's latest film O'Romeo also starring Triptii Dimri and Nana Patekar released on Prime Video on April 10, 2026.

4. LIK and Dacoit release in theaters; Ustaad Bhagat Singh to release on OTT

Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), a Tamil sci-fi romantic comedy starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty, was theatrically released on April 10, 2026. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the movie features music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Dacoit, an action-drama starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, was released in cinemas worldwide on April 10, 2026. The film is released in Hindi and Telugu, featuring a story of a former convict and his lover forced into a life of crime.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, was released in theaters on March 19, 2026. Nearly a month after its theatrical debut, the film is now set to hit the streaming platform. It is slated to release on the OTT platform Netflix and will begin streaming from April 16, 2026. The official update was shared by the makers on their social media handle, “The name is Bhagat, but his revolution is his identity. Watch Ustaad Bhagat Singh on Netflix, out 16 April, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.”

5. Batman Begins, Dunkirk actor John Nolan passes away at 87

Veteran British actor John Nolan, known for his work across theatre, television, and film, has passed away at the age of 87. His death was reported on April 11, 2026, though the cause has not been disclosed. With a career spanning decades, Nolan earned respect as a versatile character actor. He is survived by his wife, actress Kim Hartman, along with their children and grandchildren.

Nolan shared a deep personal and professional relationship with his nephews, filmmaker Christopher Nolan and screenwriter Jonathan Nolan. He collaborated with them on several projects over the years. In a statement, Christopher Nolan reflected on his uncle’s influence: “My uncle John was the first artist I knew, and he taught me more than anyone about the search for truth in acting and the joys of creative achievement. I miss him terribly, but take great comfort in my memories of John, particularly those of working together."

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