This Week in Entertainment: Bhoot Bangla teaser, Golmaal 5 announcement to Dhurandhar: The Revenge breaking record of BO paid reviews

From teaser and trailer releases to celeb weddings to box office record paid reviews, this week in entertainment had it all. The online booking for paid previews of Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge set a new record. Akshay Kumar's Bhoot Bangla teaser dropped and he announced Golmaal 5 shoot begins. Meanwhile, in the West, Hollywood saw the release of The Devil Wears Prada 2 Trailer. On the other hand, in South, Pawan Kalyan starrer Ustaad Bhagat Singh trailer dropped.



Check out the important entertainment news from this week below:



1. Dhurandhar: The Revenge sets record of highest paid review bookings

Dhurandhar: The Revenge had another stellar day of advance sales for its paid previews, adding roughly Rs. 2 crore nett approx to its tally, which now stands at Rs. 18.50 crore nett approx. Including the South-dubbed versions, the figure rises to Rs. 19 crore nett approx. Over 4.50 lakh tickets had been sold as of this morning, of which 2.70 lakh come from the two national chains (PVRINOX and Cinepolis).

Had the previews maintained sales exclusivity today, they would have crossed the Rs. 20 crore nett mark. However, the sales for the rest of the weekend are now open, which may cause a drop in pace for previews; the extent of this remains to be seen. Meanwhile, the sales for the weekend have also begun to move, with the ticket booking platform BookMyShow reporting over 10K tickets in hourly sales. This number is going to rise as the awareness of sales increases during the day.



2. Bhoot Bangla Teaser Out

Fans have been eagerly waiting to see what Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan have created together in their recent collaboration. Well, the wait is finally over as the makers just released their entertaining teaser. The reunion of Akshay with the ace filmmaker after 14 years makes it an even more special watch. The 1-minute 23-second teaser opens with a spooky look at a seemingly haunted palace and a glimpse of a deadly incident. In the background, Asrani can be heard saying that no one gets married in Mangalpur, and Vadhusur will come one day. Cut to Paresh Rawal, who inquired about Vadhusur, to Rajpal Yadav.

While everyone is intrigued to know about the ghost returning to the palace, Akshay Kumar is elated to acquire it, which is short of only two rooms from the popular Buckingham Palace. Then stars the fun, comedy, drama, romance, and horror. While the actors hustle to uncover the spooky story behind Mangalpur’s Vadhusur and his obsession with brides, the audience can sit back and enjoy the unlimited laughter in chaos. Bhooth Bangla will hit cinemas on April 10, 2026.



3. Golmaal 5 shoot begins

Marking Rohit Shetty’s latest birthday, Akshay Kumar has a big announcement for the fans of the comedy franchise, Golmaal. In the upcoming sequel called Golmaal 5, the Khiladi star has confirmed his involvement with a behind the scenes look into his avatar on Saturday. Taking to his social media accounts on March 14, the actor shared, “Happy Birthday Rohit. On your birthday, the madness just got bigger and louder. Excited to be joining this crazy family of Golmaal 5! Let the chaos begin!” It was accompanied by a clip showcasing the cast and crew of Golmaal 5 working hard towards the making of the film and the inclusion of Akshay Kumar in a new avatar.

With the post, it was confirmed that the film has gone on floors and the shoot has begun as of Rohit Shetty’s 52nd trip around the sun. The cast members Kunal Kemmu, Arshad Warsi, Ajay Devgn, Shreyas Talpade, and Tusshar Kapoor can be seen sitting down recalling their best days as a part of the Golmaal franchise, which has gone on for over two decades, with his breakthrough coming in back in 2006 with the original, Golmaal. Sharman Joshi returns to his beloved character in the series and joins the bunch as they reminisce about the good old days.

Soon, Akshay Kumar is welcomed by the gang in a surprise entry, managing to find himself a spot among the stars in the upcoming instalment of the comedy show. It was exclusively reported by Pinkvilla that he assigned 18 days out of his busy schedule for the filming of Golmaal 5. The star is currently also gearing up for the release of his supernatural horror comedy, Bhooth Bangla, marking his reunion with filmmaker Priyadarshan.



4. Gaurav Kapur-Kritika Kamra wedding and Kuldeep Yadav marries fiancee Vanshika

Kritika Kamra married television presenter Gaurav Kapur on March 11, 2026, at their Mumbai residence. The intimate wedding was attended by several celebs who share a close bond with the couple. In a viral clip, Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, Farhan Akhtar, and Angad Bedi were seen dancing to Chris Brown’s 2007 song Forever as the newlyweds made an entry into the event after exchanging vows. For their registered marriage, the bride wore a simple red saree, while the groom looked stunning in a bespoke ivory bandhgala.



Kuldeep Yadav-Vanshika Chadha Wedding

Indian cricketer and left-arm unorthodox spinner Kuldeep Yadav got married on March 14, 2026, with his longtime girlfriend Vanshika Chadha. The couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Mussoorie. The couple had officially announced their engagement on June 4, 2025, during a traditional ceremony in Lucknow. Originally scheduled for November 2025, the wedding was postponed to accommodate Kuldeep’s international cricket commitments.

Set amidst the picturesque location of Mussoorie, the wedding festivities captured widespread attention. Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika share a long-standing bond, having grown up as childhood friends in Kanpur, with their families living just three kilometers apart, Kuldeep from Lal Bungalow and Vanshika from Shyam Nagar. The pre-wedding festivities kicked off on March 13, featuring traditional Haldi and Mehendi rituals at the resort, attended by family, friends, and cricketing colleagues. As the wedding celebrations began, several celebrity cricketers, including Yuzvendra Chahal, Tilak Verma, and Rinku Singh, along with fielding coach T Dilip, attended the event.

5. Ustaad Bhagat Singh Trailer Out

Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, is slated to release on March 19, 2026. Directed by Harish Shankar, the makers have unveiled a fiery trailer featuring the Power Star, evoking a sense of nostalgia similar to his previous films, such as Gabbar Singh and Sardaar Gabbar Singh.

In the 2-minute and 14-second trailer, Pawan Kalyan is introduced as Bhagat Singh, an honest and massy cop who stands for what is right against all odds. With a romantic angle shared between the co-leads, Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna, the film appears to be a complete entertainer filled with several fan-service moments. Ustaad Bhagat Singh reportedly follows the story of a man who is inspired by his teacher, who names him Bhagat Singh and shapes his values, a tribal boy who grows up with strong morals and unwavering courage. Standing firmly against injustice, he takes on evil forces despite overwhelming odds.

ALSO READ: Ustaad Bhagat Singh Trailer: Pawan Kalyan owns the screens with his fiery presence in action comedy film