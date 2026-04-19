This Week In Entertainment: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh announce 2nd pregnancy to Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda reunite after Saiyaara

From celebs' pregnancy announcement, Saiyaara team reuniting to South film's leaked scenes, this week in entertainment had it all. Social media celebrated when Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced their second pregnancy. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Saiyaara team will reunite for another intense love story. Meanwhile, in the West, actor Natalie Portman is expecting baby number 3 with her partner. In South, Rajinikanth's upcoming film Jailer 2 scenes were leaked online.

Check out the important entertainment news from this week below:

1. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who welcomed their first child, a daughter, in September 2024, are set to become parents again. The couple shared the news on April 19, 2026, confirming that they are expecting their second child. The announcement quickly caught attention as their beloved daughter Dua made the news official. Check out their post below:

The couple revealed the news through a joint Instagram post featuring their daughter, Dua. In the image, the little Dua is seen holding a positive pregnancy test kit, adding a personal and heartwarming touch to the announcement. Keeping the caption minimal, Deepika Padukone simply included two evil eye emoticons. The thoughtful reveal struck a chord as Ranveer and Deepika went the creative way to share their family's new milestone.



2. Exclusive: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda to reunite after Saiyaara

The team behind Saiyaara is all set to reunite! After the massive success of the film, filmmaker Mohit Suri, producer Akshaye Widhani from Yash Raj Films, and Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda will get back together for a new romantic movie. This upcoming film promises an intense love story and is set to go on floors by the end of 2026 and is eyeing a 2027 theatrical release worldwide.

While talking about the film and their collab, Mohit Suri said, “It’s always been love stories for me. The film explores this unabashedly. So coming back with the same team from Saiyaara feels incredibly special, maybe it was always written in the stars. Reuniting, coming back home but with a renewed creative hunger. This time I feel like a newcomer, excited, anxious about this story, and I hope my music will again touch people like I have always strived for through my films.”

3. Jailer 2 scenes leaked, makers issue warning

Superstar Rajinikanth is set to entertain the audience with his upcoming action film, Jailer 2. But before its release on the big screen, a video from the sets of Jailer 2 got leaked on social media. To avoid any impact on the film or its box office collection, the makers swiftly took action. In a statement released, the production house, Sun Pictures, penned, “Dear All, we would like to bring to your attention that a video clip from the sets of Jailer 2 is currently being circulated on social media platforms.”

They also mentioned that their anti-piracy team is actively monitoring the situation and will be taking necessary action to remove such content, including initiating measures against accounts involved in sharing or promoting these clips. They requested the public to refrain from using, sharing, or reposting this video in order to avoid any potential suspension or restrictions on their accounts. “Please note that the production will not be held responsible for any such actions taken or to retrieve the accounts. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation,” the statement concluded.

4. Biker actor Sharwanand and his wife Rakshita Reddy to divorce?

Sharwanand has been making a buzz at the box office with his recent films like Nari Nari Naduma Murari and Biker. However, his personal life has now taken center stage due to rumors about a possible divorce from his wife, Rakshita Reddy.

According to Asianet, Sharwanand and his wife Rakshita Reddy are reportedly heading toward a divorce. He has also allegedly deleted pictures of their wedding and his post for their daughter from social media handles, which has fueled speculation.

In 2025, the couple had made headlines as well when similar divorce rumors surfaced online. However, Sharwanand’s team reportedly dismissed those claims, stating that there was no truth to them.

5. Natalie Portman expecting baby number 3

Actress Natalie Portman is gearing up to welcome her third child. In a chat with Harper’s Bazaar, the star revealed that she’s currently pregnant and excited for her next child's birth. This would be her first baby with new partner Tanguy Destable, with whom she is said to have been dating since March 2025. Speaking to the magazine about the big moment, the actress said, “Tanguy and I are very excited. I’m just very grateful. I know it’s such a privilege and a miracle.”

Natalie Portman previously had two kids, son Aleph, 14, and daughter Amalia, 9, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Benjamin Millepied. The two continue to co-parent their children following their divorce, which was finalized in March 2024. The duo was married for 11 years in total, and following reports of his extramarital affair surfacing on the internet, they decided to separate.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone announces second pregnancy with Ranveer Singh; Big sister Dua breaks the news