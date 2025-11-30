This Week in Entertainment: Dharmendra passes away at 89 to Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra reveal daughter's name

This week in entertainment delivered major updates across Bollywood, television, and sports. From Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra introducing their daughter to Ashnoor Kaur’s Bigg Boss 19 eviction, several updates kept fans talking. Clarifications on Smriti Mandhana’s postponed wedding, Dharmendra’s demise, and new film announcements also shaped the week’s biggest stories.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra introduce daughter Saraayah Malhotra

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra shared a special moment with fans this week as they introduced their newborn daughter. On November 28, the couple posted the first picture of their baby girl on Instagram. They revealed her name, Saraayah Malhotra, and wrote, “From our prayers, to our arms, our divine blessing, our princess, Saraayah Malhotra.” While the couple has not announced the reason behind choosing the name, sources suggest it may be linked to the Hebrew name Sarah, meaning “princess.”

Ashnoor Kaur evicted from Bigg Boss 19 after Weekend Ka Vaar

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode brought a major update for Bigg Boss 19 viewers. Contestant Ashnoor Kaur was evicted after Salman Khan confronted her over a physical altercation with Tanya Mittal during a task. Salman showed the clip and said Ashnoor had “intentionally hurt” Tanya. He also questioned the sudden rise in her anger after her father’s visit.

The host reminded the house that Ashnoor had stayed only because Pranit More saved her during a previous task. Although she tried to explain, Salman refused to accept her justification and confirmed her eviction for violent behaviour.

Smriti Mandhana–Palash Muchhal wedding rumors addressed by Nandika

Speculations around Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s postponed wedding went viral online, with rumors pointing to alleged involvement of two women. Nandika, one of the names circulating, issued a clarification on Instagram. She wrote, “I have seen speculation about my involvement in a situation that has been deeply personal for other people.” She further clarified the situation adding, “The idea that I played a role in disrupting anyone's relationship are simply NOT true.”

Veteran actor Dharmendra passes away at 89

Bollywood mourned the loss of legendary actor Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24 at the age of 89. According to reports, he died at his residence due to age-related complications. Fans and celebrities reached to pay their respects. Known for classics like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Satyakam, and Phool Aur Patthar, Dharmendra’s contribution to Indian cinema remains unforgettable.

Lokah Chapter 2 writing begins, featuring Tovino Thomas

The makers of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra have reportedly begun writing the sequel. The first film, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen, released on August 28, 2025, and ended with a post-credit scene featuring Tovino Thomas. The sequel is expected to bring back Tovino as Chaathan. Dominic Arun and Santhy Balachandran are reportedly working on the script, but an official confirmation is still awaited.

Farhan Akhtar confirms Don 3 will begin filming next year

Farhan Akhtar officially confirmed that Don 3, starring Ranveer Singh, will go on floors next year. Speaking to Filmfare, he said, “We start filming next year. That’s probably the biggest update that I can give you.” This clarity ends months of speculation about delays. The film, announced in 2023, will now enter production in 2026. Farhan shared the update while promoting his film 120 Bahadur.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone to become in-laws with Sunny Deol’s relative? Sister Anisha to wed beau Rohan Archarya: Report