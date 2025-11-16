This Week in Entertainment: Dharmendra’s health update, Mahesh Babu’s film titled Varanasi to Bigg Boss 19 mid-week eviction

This week in entertainment was filled with major updates from Dharmendra’s recovery and the official reveal of Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi to Zayn Malik’s surprising return to One Direction’s business fold, here are the top highlights.

Dharmendra discharged from hospital

Veteran actor Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and is now recovering at his Juhu home. His family issued a statement on November 12 requesting privacy and urging fans to avoid speculation about his health. The note said, “Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home… Please respect him because he loves you.” Earlier, Sunny Deol’s team confirmed he was stable amid false ventilator reports.

Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli film officially titled Varanasi

Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated film now has a title - Varanasi. The makers revealed the first look at an event in Hyderabad. A concept video explained the film’s origin, showing Mahesh Babu wielding a Trishul and riding a white bull against an ancient city backdrop. The movie is positioned as a globe-trotting and time-trotting adventure.

Zayn Malik rejoins One Direction business after 10 years

Fans are excited after new filings listed Zayn Malik as an Active Director of PPM Music Limited, One Direction’s business company. Documents dated November 3 show him as a Person with Significant Control. Zayn now appears alongside Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan, sparking fresh reunion buzz.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa welcome baby girl

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa announced the birth of their first child on November 15, which also marked their fourth wedding anniversary. Their pink-themed Instagram post read, “We are over the moon… God has blessed us with a baby girl.” They captioned it: “The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary.”

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Lane welcome baby no. 3

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Lane welcomed their first daughter, Logan Lane, born on November 11, 2025. Sharing photos on Instagram, they wrote, “Logan Lane 11/11. We love you sweet little girl!” The couple also shares two sons, Dutton Walker and Baker West.

Cardi B welcomes her fourth child

Cardi B revealed that she has welcomed a baby boy with NFL star Stefon Diggs. In a video shared on November 13, she said, “Starting over is never easy but it’s been so worth it… A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me.”

Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate becomes highest-grossing Gujarati film

Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate has officially become the highest-grossing Gujarati film in India, collecting Rs 57 crore by its sixth Saturday. It has now surpassed Chaal Jeevi Laiye, which was estimated at Rs 50–55 crore.

Mridul Tiwari evicted midweek from Bigg Boss 19

In a midweek eviction twist on Bigg Boss 19, Mridul Tiwari was eliminated after live audience voting during a captaincy task. Gaurav Khanna and Shehbaz Badesha received the highest votes and became final contenders for captaincy. The housemates bid Mridul an emotional farewell.

