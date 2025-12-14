This Week in Entertainment: Dhurandhar box office, Katy Perry–Justin Trudeau go Instagram official to Hailee Steinfeld’s baby news

The entertainment world saw big relationship confirmations, pregnancy news, film release announcements, and record-breaking box office numbers this week. From global pop stars to Indian cinema milestones, here is a clear and simple round-up of the biggest stories that kept fans talking.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirm relationship on Instagram

Pop star Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have finally confirmed their long-rumored relationship. The confirmation came after Perry shared her first Instagram post featuring Trudeau. The 41-year-old singer posted 13 photos from her Tokyo visit, captioned, “tokyo times on tour and more.”

The pictures included cozy selfies and candid moments from her Japan stop for the Lifetimes Tour, which promotes her latest album. This marked the first time Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau appeared together on either of their main social media accounts. Fans quickly called it a “hard launch,” ending months of speculation that had been circulating since July.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen expect their first baby

Hailee Steinfeld and her husband, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, are preparing to become parents. The Hawkeye actress announced her pregnancy through her Substack newsletter while celebrating her 29th birthday.

She shared a list of her 29 favorite moments from the past year and saved the biggest reveal for the end. The final entry featured a video showing Steinfeld standing in the snow with her baby bump visible as Allen kissed her stomach. She wore a cozy fleece with the word “mother,” making the moment deeply personal and joyful.

Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu gets release date

Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has an official release date. The comedy-action entertainer, directed by Anil Ravipudi, will hit theatres on January 12, 2026, during Sankranti.

Announcing the news, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu will meet you all in theatres on JANUARY 12th, 2026. Bring your family along and celebrate Sankranthi on the big screen. MSG on Jan 12th.”

Dhurandhar nears Rs. 500 crore at worldwide box office

Dhurandhar continues its strong box office run. The film earned USD 1.40 million (Rs. 12.50 crore approx) on its second Friday overseas, taking its eight-day overseas total to USD 7.90 million (Rs. 71 crore approx).

With Rs. 263 crore from India, the worldwide total stands at Rs. 334 crore approx. The film recorded the biggest second Friday ever in Australia and the second biggest in the US, UK, and Canada. Projections suggest it could cross USD 20 million overseas.

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur spark dating buzz

Actress Kritika Kamra fueled relationship rumors with Gaurav Kapur after sharing photos from a breakfast outing. The post showed the duo wearing matching sneakers and carried the caption, “Does it have to be this cheesy?”

Fans saw this as an unofficial confirmation, especially after months of speculation following their public appearances together in Mumbai.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa joins extraction spin-off TYGO

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is expanding her acting career. After her debut in The White Lotus Season 3, she is now set to star in TYGO, a spin-off from Netflix’s Extraction franchise.

The film will feature Lisa alongside Don Lee and Lee Jin Wook and will be directed by Lee Sang Yong. TYGO marks Lisa’s first-ever Korean film project and her biggest acting role so far.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar and Akshaye Khanna to reunite onscreen for Bhagam Bhag 2? Here’s what we know