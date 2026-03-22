This Week in Entertainment: Dhurandhar The Revenge, Ustaad Bhagat Singh release to BTS THE RETURN 1st look out

From exciting new about Bollywood superstar to major film releases, this week in entertainment had it all. As Shah Rukh Khan inches closer to wrapping up the shoot of King, the superstar has quietly begun meeting several writers and directors to lock his next feature film. The Hindi and Telugu film industry saw the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Meanwhile, in the West, Hollywood mourned the loss of actors Chuck Norris and Nicholas Brendon who passed away. On the other hand, in the K-pop world, the most loved band BTS has finally returned back to performing.



Check out the important entertainment news from this week below:



1. After King, Shah Rukh Khan eyes a big-budget romantic drama



After the much-anticipated King, Shah Rukh Khan is likely to reunite with filmmaker Farah Khan after almost 12 years. Pinkvilla had earlier reported that Farah Khan is currently among the frontrunners to direct his next, a double role entertainer, tentatively titled Main Hoon Na 2. While the scripting for this commercial film is still underway, an unexpected offer has now come SRK's way, potentially altering the trajectory of his next move. A source confirms, "This isn’t a rehash of his earlier roles... it’s an age-appropriate narrative set in a more mature world of love, layered with emotional depth and drama. The film positions him as the quintessential poster boy of romance."

"Shah Rukh Khan is equally excited about both projects, the Farah Khan directorial and this newly offered romantic saga. A final decision is expected by June, once he has had ample time to evaluate both scripts and their development progress. And he continues to meet and hear many other top names from the Indian Film Industry."



2. Dhurandhar The Revenge nears Rs. 500 Cr in 3 days

Dhurandhar: The Revenge released across the world on March 19, 2026. The Aditya Dhar directorial collected USD 6.10 million (Rs. 57 crore) approx overseas on Saturday. With that, the three-day running total for the Ranveer Singh starrer stands at over USD 16 million (Rs. 151 crore). Combined with Rs. 347 crore from India, the worldwide box office gross is just shy of the Rs. 500 crore mark, at Rs. 498 crore approx. Saturday saw the film put record single-day numbers across all major markets, not just for Bollywood but Indian cinema.



3. Ustaad Bhagat Singh releases

Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, was released in theatres on March 19, 2026. Directed by Harish Shankar, here’s what the audience had to say about the action-comedy film. Ustaad Bhagat Singh begins with a noble teacher who works for the welfare of children in the tribal areas of united Andhra Pradesh and encounters a brave and well-read tribal boy. The teacher names the boy ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ and helps him become an educated youth with a strong social conscience.

Bhagat eventually becomes a police officer and fights against evil forces, while his teacher, in the meantime, becomes the Chief Minister of the state. When everything seems to be going well, a group of people attempts to assassinate the Chief Minister. How Bhagat fights against these evil forces and whether he manages to ensure justice are explored in the film. Ustaad Bhagat Singh stars Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, with Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna as the co-leads. The film also features R. Parthiban, Rao Ramesh, KS Ravikumar, Gautami, Ramki, LB Sriram, and Satyam Rajesh, among others, in key roles.

4. BTS THE RETURN First Look

BTS has released their fifth studio album, ARIRANG, as of March 20, 2026, with a music video for SWIM. Marking their first new music release in three years and nine months, the group’s members were stationed in Los Angeles for a couple of months, prepping for their return after completing their military services. Spending July and August 2025 in the US, the team worked with numerous producers and composers to come up with about a hundred songs. Their journey to filtering it down to 14, which eventually made it to the record, was recorded for a documentary set to stream on Netflix next weekend.

BTS THE RETURN new clip released

On the day of BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE ARIRANG event, which was livestreamed to millions around the world via the OTT platform on March 21, the first look at the group’s upcoming documentary was shared. The docu-show is all about BTS’ recording journey in LA, where the seven members finally lived together after many years under one roof and developed tracks which are now being listened to millions of times around the world.

5. Chuck Norris, Nicholas Brendon pass away

Missing in Action star Chuck Norris has passed away. The actor’s passing was first reported by TMZ and later confirmed by his family via a note by his family on his Instagram account. He was 86 and was admitted to the hospital in Hawaii on Thursday, March 19, when he apparently passed away sometime later. Previously, the star celebrated his birthday with a post on his social media on March 10.

The very next day actor Nicholas Brendon also left for the heavenly abode. The actor has breathed his last, as per a note from his family, which was shared with The Hollywood Reporter on March 20, 2026. They conveyed that the star passed away peacefully in his sleep, and have now asked for privacy during their time of grief. Previously, he was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect and even suffered a heart attack in 2023, which he shared with the world. Moreover, the actor also had cauda equina syndrome, causing trouble in his spine over the years. He was 54.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: After King, Shah Rukh Khan eyes a big-budget romantic drama as his next