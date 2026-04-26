This Week in Entertainment: No delays for Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela film to Sanjay Dutt confirms Khalnayak Returns, Vaastav 2

From film announcements to Hollywood stars getting married, this week in entertainment had it all. Pinkvilla broke the news of no delays for Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela starrer. Sanjay Dutt confirmed sequels of two of his films namely Khalnayak Returns and Vaastav 2. Meanwhile, in the West, Hollywood woke up to the news of Jack Quaid and Claudia Doumit getting married, and Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz getting engaged. On the other hand, in South, Dhanush gave update on his next directorial after Idli Kadai.

Check out the important entertainment news from this week below:

1. No Delays for Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela starrer

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the film is firmly on track for a theatrical release later this year. This project has already created a lot of buzz, especially because it brings together Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela for the first time. Sharing an update on the film, director Anurag Basu said, "We are very much on schedule, and the shoot is progressing well. It’s a film we believe in deeply, and we are bringing it to audiences this year as intended." The project is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

2. Sanjay Dutt confirms Khalnayak Returns and Vaastav 2

Sharing the official update on social media, the Khalnayak Returns teaser features Sanjay Dutt reprising his role as Ballu Balram. Unveiling the teaser, the actor wrote, “Some stories don't end... they start again. Khalnayak Returns.” Khalnayak is an action crime film that was released in 1993. The movie featured Sanjay Dutt in the titular role, alongside Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, Rakhee Gulzar, and others in supporting roles. Directed and produced by Subhash Ghai, the film was co-written by Ghai along with Ram Kelkar and Kamlesh Pandey.

At the Khalnayak Returns launch event, the actor announced that Vaastav 2 is definitely on the cards. At the event, when he was quizzed about reprising the iconic character, Dutt divulged, “We are working on Vaastav 2.”

3. Dhanush gives update on his next directorial after Idli Kadai

Talking to the media in Coimbatore, Dhanush said, “Three directors are patiently waiting for me with scripts. I need to complete the shoot of Rajkumar Periyasamy’s D55. Then I have to act in Mari Selvaraj’s film. In between, there is a film with Lubber Pandhu director Pachaimuthu Thamizharasan. Then I need to complete Vada Chennai 2. Now you know where Vada Chennai 2 fits into the timeline. So, I’ll need a few years to finish all these. Only after that can I think about direction.” Dhanush last directed Idli Kadai.

4. Michael hits the theaters; Citadel Season 2 trailer out

Michael Jackson ruled millions of hearts globally for decades. Filmmaker Antoine Fuqua decided to create a biographical film that would give a deeper look into his world before stardom. Capturing his time with the Jackson 5 in the 1960s as well as the start of his solo career a few years later, Michael is paid tribute to by his nephew, Jaafar Jackson. Apart from Jaafaar, the other cast members of the film Michael include Nia Long, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Laura Harrier, Jessica Sula, Mike Myers, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo. The musical released on April 24, 2026.

Citadel Season 2 trailer out

Citadel Season 2 has been confirmed with the return of Priyanka Chopra’s Nadia Sinh and Richard Madden’s Mason Kane alongside Stanley Tucci’s Bernard Orlick in the action project. The streamer has confirmed that the newest season will comprise seven episodes, all of which will be released across 240 countries and territories exclusively on Prime Video on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

Apart from the 3 leads, Lesley Manville and Ashleigh Cummings are said to be returning, with Jack Reynor as Hutch, Matt Berry as Franke Sharpe, and Lina El Arabi as Celine making their way into the series. More additions include Merle Dandridge, Gabriel Leone, and Rayna Vallandingham.

5. Jack Quaid and Claudia Doumit get married; Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz get engaged

Jack Quaid and Claudia Doumit, The Boys actors, are said to have gotten married recently. As per a The Daily Telegraph report, the duo wed in a private ceremony at Mona Farm in Braidwood, Australia. The couple is said to have tied the knot over the past weekend at the location, shortly off the capital Canberra. The couple said their I dos in Australia and had a gala time hosting their friends and family for the ceremony in utmost secrecy.

As per a Page Six report, Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz have gotten engaged after 8 months of being together. After the couple was spotted out and about in London over the weekend, the American actress was sporting a sparkler on her ring finger. As rumors flooded the internet, the couple remained tight-lipped about it, but the latest reports seem to have confirmed an engagement in place.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: No Delays for Kartik Aaryan–Sreeleela film, Anurag Basu confirms release plan