This Week in Entertainment: Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 take place to Dhurandhar The Revenge makes Rs.1000 cr

This week in entertainment saw the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 take over Bollywood. Social media is swamped with the 5th Edition of Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026. Pinkvilla also exclusively reported that Ajay Devgn to team up with Sardaarji director Rohit Jugraj for a horror film. Meanwhile, Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge has gone onto break many records since its release. On the other hand, in South, on the occasion of Ram Charan's 41st birthday, Peddi makers released the film's teaser. In Hollywood, Twilight star Taylor Lautner and wife Tay announced their first pregnancy.



Check out the important entertainment news from this week below:



1. Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 becomes the talk of the town

The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 returned with its much-anticipated 5th edition, building on the resounding success of its previous four outings. Over the years, the event established itself as a premier platform celebrating excellence across the entertainment industry and beyond. Known for its grandeur and credibility, the awards show brought the entire Hindi film industry to a standstill and became the talk of the town.

After months of planning and hard work, the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 came to an end. The successful event saw several Bollywood celebs celebrating the best in films, TV, OTT, fashion, and more. At the gala, celebs like Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, David Dhawan, Hina Khan, Gaurav Khanna, Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi and many others were honored for their craft.



2. EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn teams up with Sardaarji director Rohit Jugraj for horror film

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Ajay Devgn is getting back to the horror space once again. The project, which is currently in pre-production, marks an exciting collaboration between Ajay and Rohit Jugraj, best known for delivering Punjabi blockbuster hits like Sardaarji and Sardaarji 2. Produced by Kumar Mangat, the yet-untitled film is being envisioned as a high-concept horror story with a strong cinematic scale.

Sources close to the development reveal, “The narrative leans into atmospheric storytelling setting it apart from conventional horror films. The film will be shot extensively in London and the makers are currently deep into pre-production, locking key technical departments and screeplay.” We also heard, casting for the film is also underway, with the team looking to bring together an ensemble to complement Ajay Devgn’s powerful screen presence. While details of the supporting cast are being kept tightly under wraps, the makers are aiming for a mix of fresh talent.

3. Dhurandhar The Revenge: Ranveer Singh starrer surpasses Rs. 1000 crore mark

At the end of business on Thursday, Dhurandhar: The Revenge stood at Rs. 981 crore approx worldwide. Of this, Rs. 720 crore came from India and Rs. 261 crore from overseas. Today, on its ninth day of release, the morning and matinee show grosses from India and Eastern markets, the Ranveer Singh starrer has surpassed the Rs. 1000 crore mark.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge in ninth Indian film to enter this coveted club. It is the fifth film from Bollywood, following Dangal, Pathaan, Jawan and its own predecessor Dhurandhar. This also makes Ranveer Singh the only actor other than Shah Rukh Khan with two films in this club. Notably, it is the quickest to reach this club, taking nine days, matching two other sequels, Baahubali: The Conclusion and Pushpa: The Rise. These two were also the record grosser for Indian cinema in original release, a feat which Dhurandhar: The Revenge is on course to achieve currently.

4. Ram Charan turns 41 and Peddi makers release film's teaser

The highly anticipated film, Peddi stars Ram Charan as the main lead. The sports action drama is slated for release in theatres on April 30, 2026. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film is currently under production. Now, the makers of the Ram Charan starrer have dropped a teaser to mark the occasion of the actor's 41st birthday. The producers Vriddhi Cinemas and Mythri Movie Makers have posted the film's teaser in multiple regional languages.



Peddi Teaser Out



The Peddi Teaser introduces Ram Charan as Peddi Pehelwan. His character is seen in a rugged and rustic avatar as someone who takes his duties very seriously. In the teaser, Charan is seen loading piles of grains further displaying his strength as a pehelwan. He is then seen in the ring field as a wrestler with a mace also known as Hanuman Gada.



5. Twilight Star Taylor Lautner and Wife Tay Announce First Pregnancy

The Taylors are pregnant! Actor Taylor Lautner, who married his wife, Taylor Dome (Tay), is expanding his family. On March 26, the star took to his Instagram account to share a joint post with Tay about the happy update in their lives. The couple shared that they’re expecting a baby with a cheeky post, accompanied by some pregnancy photos of the two.

Taylor Lautner and his wife captioned their post with, "What’s better than two Taylor Lautners?” alongside a white heart emoji. The couple seems to be hinting at how they may name their child Taylor as well, much like the fated union of them. The same seems to be a concern for fans who are poking fun at the possibility and hoping that it is not the case at the same time. The Thursday update showcases them out in a field with tall grass as they pose in white outfits.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026: Complete list of winners ft. Kiara Advani, Ajay Devgn, Kriti Sanon, Kajol, Akshay Kumar and more