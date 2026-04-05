This Week in Entertainment: Ramayana teaser release, Jailer 2 update to Dacoit and Patriot trailers dropped

This week in entertainment saw the teaser release of the highly-anticipated movie Ramayana starrring Ranbir Kapoor as the main lead in the role of Lord Rama. Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer sci-fi rom-com is now being expanded further. On the other hand, in the South film industry, not one but two trailers were released. Mammootty and Mohanlal starrer Patriot had its trailer dropped on April 4, 2026. Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's Pan-India film Dacoit trailer was also released on April 4. To top it, Thalaivar gave a mojor update about his film Jailer 2. While interacting with paps at an airport, Rajinikanth said, “ Jailer 2 is almost complete; it is in the finishing stage.” Meanwhile in Hollywood, the buzz around Zendaya and Tom Holland's alleged wedding still continues.



Check out the important entertainment news from this week below:



1. Ramayana's first teaser unveiled

After months of waiting, the makers of Ramayana finally unveiled Ranbir Kapoor’s first look as Lord Rama. The makers revealed, “Rama is the greatest of all time because he lived a life where the choices he made were always in the benefit of the greater good, duty over desire, and sacrifice over self.” They further wrote, “His legacy continues to enhance and empower humanity over time and bring the belief in the goodness of the human spirit to resolve all conflict and bring peace to the world.”



About Ramayana



While Ranbir is set to play the protagonist, Lord Rama, he will be locking horns with South star Yash, who will be seen as the main antagonist, Ravana. Actress Sai Pallavi will be seen as Sita, while Ravie Dubey will play Lakshman and Sunny Deol will portray Hanuman. Ramayana Part 1 is expected to hit cinemas this Diwali.

2. EXCLUSIVE: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya 2 in development

After the successful box office run of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Maddock Films has quietly set the wheels in motion for a sequel. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer sci-fi romantic comedy is now being expanded further. The sequel will also Janhvi Kapoor in a key role. “The story will take off from where it ended,” confirms the source. While plot details are being tightly guarded, the second installment is said to push the concept further on a larger scale.

The source also reveals, “The writing is currently underway, and the script is expected to be ready by August. The makers are planning to take the film on floors in the first quarter of 2027. However, a lot will depend on how Cocktail 2 performs, as that will help shape timelines and priorities for the studio.”

3. Patriot and Dacoit Trailers Released

Patriot Trailer Out

Mammootty and Mohanlal are set to hit the big screens together after a decade with the spy action drama Patriot. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 1, 2026. In a trailer that runs for more than three minutes, Patriot begins with Nayanthara’s character inquiring about a situation she had to endure. As the trailer progresses, it explores how an intelligence system is being privatized and how it could be catastrophic if it falls into the wrong hands.

While one man embarks on a mission to oppose them, he too becomes the target of hostility, even being labelled a criminal. In his quest to expose the truth, he must gain the support of his closest friend, leading to a dynamic unlike any other. With Mammootty and Mohanlal as co-leads, the multi-starrer film also features Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Revathi, Rajiv Menon, Darshana Rajendran, and others in key roles.



Dacoit Trailer Released

Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur are all set to hit the big screens on April 10, 2026, with their upcoming action thriller Dacoit: A Love Story. Ahead of its release, the makers have unveiled a gritty and intense trailer. It is the tale of a couple who were once head over heels for each other, even planning a life together. However, after an event sets them astray and bad blood is spread, the animosity kicks in between them, leading to the question of whether their reunion is for a good cause or revenge.

Directed by cinematographer Shaneil Deo, the action thriller film is written by lead Adivi Sesh himself. With Mrunal Thakur as the co-lead, the movie has Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, and many more in key roles. Moreover, producer Supriya Yarlagadda also plays a pivotal role in the flick.



4. Jailer 2 Update: Rajinikanth confirms sequel in ‘finishing stage’

Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, has been in the making for quite some time. Now, the superstar himself has dropped an update on the sequel as well as his collaboration with Kamal Haasan in KHxRK Reunion. Recently, Rajinikanth was seen engaging with photographers at an airport. The superstar said, “ Jailer 2 is almost complete; it is in the finishing stage. The release date will be announced by the production company soon. KHxRK, directed by Nelson, will begin shooting in August 2026.”

Jailer 2 is an upcoming sequel starring Rajinikanth in the lead role and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The action-comedy film will see the superstar reprise his role as “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian, with Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar also returning to reprise their respective characters. With Mithun Chakraborty and Vidya Balan in key roles, SJ Suryah is also expected to play a negative role in the film. Additionally, Shah Rukh Khan is rumored to appear as a police officer in a cameo alongside the superstar.

5. Zendaya reveals why she won’t confirm or deny Tom Holland wedding rumors

Zendaya is addressing her and Tom Holland’s decision to keep their private lives just that, even as rumors of the two having gotten married secretly have been floating on the internet for a while now. In an episode of Modern Love, the 29-year-old shared how the world continues to be curious about the status of her relationship with her beau, and whether they’ve now entered the husband and wife stage, she finds it necessary to keep some parts of her life private.

She said, “Well, I just feel like, for me, there is a level of a parasocial investment in my personal relationship, which I understand, and I am aware that I’m a public person, and so is he, and I’m also aware that we’ve grown up in front of people, and we’ve done movies where we fall in love with each other. I really do understand that, and I don’t want to dismiss that like ‘stay out of my business’ but in a lot of ways, I also am a very private person, and I try my best to be able to have things for myself and for him as well. So that’s kind of like my broad way of just saying, I hear it, but I also like my own little boundaries of what I like to bring up and talk about, but then also what I’m also willing to share.”

Meanwhile, Tom Holland and Zendaya are said to have been engaged since December 2025, post which she debuted her ring during the awards season.