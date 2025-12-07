This Week in Entertainment: Smriti Mandhana’s wedding update, Miley Cyrus’ engagement, Bigg Boss 19 twist and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s wedding

This week in entertainment brought a mix of confirmations, celebrations, rumors, and unexpected changes across the world of film, television, sports, and music. From Smriti Mandhana addressing her wedding speculation to Miley Cyrus announcing her engagement, major updates kept fans talking. Here’s a quick look at the biggest headlines that made news.

Smriti Mandhana confirms wedding cancellation

Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana officially confirmed that her wedding with music composer Palash Muchhal has been called off. After weeks of online speculation, she issued a clear statement on Instagram, saying, “Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life… I need to clarify that the wedding is called off.”

She added that she wishes to “close this matter here” and asked everyone to “please respect the privacy of both families at this time.” Her confirmation brought clarity to a story widely discussed across social media.

Miley Cyrus gets engaged to Maxx Morando

Singer Miley Cyrus is engaged to her long-time boyfriend Maxx Morando. The 33-year-old star sparked speculation earlier after fans noticed a ring in her birthday photos. She later flaunted the diamond at the Avatar: Fire And Ash premiere in Los Angeles. PEOPLE confirmed the engagement through a source. Her rep from Francesca Consulting also revealed that the ring is a cushion-cut diamond set in a chunky 14-karat yellow gold band. Cyrus and Morando have been together since 2021.

Sara Khan marries Krish Pathak in dual ceremonies

Television actress Sara Khan tied the knot with Krish Pathak on December 6, 2025. The couple celebrated their union through two religious ceremonies, honoring both families’ traditions. Sharing photos from the event, Sara wrote, “QUBOOL HAI se SAAT PHERE tak... Our love wrote its own script, and both our worlds said yes.” Before this celebration, the couple had already completed a court marriage. Sara and Krish first met on a dating app a year ago.

Bigg Boss 19 mid-week eviction sends Malti Chahar home

The December 4 episode of Bigg Boss 19 witnessed a key mid-week elimination. Malti Chahar was evicted just days before the finale. The episode showed tense moments as Pranit More, Amaal, Tanya Mittal, and Farrhana Bhatt secured their spots as the season’s top five finalists. Malti chose not to hug Amaal and Pranit due to earlier disagreements. Pranit later broke down and said he felt guilty, and Amaal comforted him.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu marries Raj Nidimoru

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and director Raj Nidimoru got married on December 1, 2025, at the Ling Bhairavi Temple inside the Isha Yoga Centre. The private ceremony hosted around 30 guests. Samantha was seen in a red saree as she entered her second marriage. While official statements are awaited, reports confirm that the wedding took place earlier in the day.

Akhanda 2 release officially postponed

The release of Akhanda 2, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, has been postponed. The film was expected to release on December 5, but the production house 14 Reels Plus announced the delay. The team posted, “With a heavy heart, we regret to inform you that Akhanda 2 will not be releasing as scheduled due to unavoidable circumstances.” They apologized to fans and promised to share updates soon.

Jungkook and Winter spark new dating rumors

BTS’ Jungkook and aespa’s Winter (Kim Min Jeong) are once again surrounded by dating rumors. Fans recently noticed that both artists have matching dog tattoos. Korean media reported mixed updates, while HYBE was initially said to be “checking” the claims, later reports stated that both BIGHIT MUSIC and SM Entertainment chose to remain silent. Their “no comment” response has led to rising speculation online.

