This Week in Entertainment: Sonam Kapoor confirms baby No. 2, Hardik Pandya's engagement buzz, to Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin announce marriage

This week in entertainment brought big news from Bollywood, Hollywood, and K-Drama. Sonam Kapoor announced her second pregnancy, while Tom Cruise received his first solo Oscar. Shraddha Kapoor faced an on-set injury, and Hardik Pandya sparked engagement rumors with Mahieka Sharma. Meanwhile, Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah confirmed their December wedding.

Sonam Kapoor announces second pregnancy in stylish hot-pink suit

Bollywood actress and fashion icon Sonam Kapoor has officially announced her second pregnancy in a chic way. On November 20, she shared a series of photos on Instagram, flaunting her baby bump in a hot-pink Princess Diana-inspired suit.

Captioning the post simply as “MOTHER,” Sonam confirmed the news fans had been waiting for. Earlier, Pinkvilla had reported in October 2025 that Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja were expecting their second child. The couple, married in May 2018, welcomed their first son, Vayu, in August 2022.

Tom Cruise receives first solo Oscar at Governors Awards

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise received his first-ever solo Oscar on November 16 at the Governors Awards. The award, presented by director Alejandro G. Iñárritu, honored Cruise’s decades-long acting career. In an emotional speech reported by Variety, he said, “The cinema, it takes me around the world. It helps me to appreciate and respect differences. It shows me, also, our shared humanity, how alike we are in so, so many ways… making films is not what I do, it is who I am.”

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha welcomes first child, names him ‘Neer’

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha shared the first photos of their newborn child, revealing his name as Neer. Their Instagram post read, “Jalasya rūpam, premasya svarūpam — tatra eva Neer. Our hearts found peace in an eternal drop of life. We named him ‘Neer’ — pure, divine, limitless.” The post included adorable images of the parents holding and kissing his tiny feet, marking the couple’s first public photos since their baby’s birth.

Shraddha Kapoor injured on Eetha sets during dance sequence

Actress Shraddha Kapoor sustained an injury while shooting for her role in Eetha. She was performing a fast-paced Lavani dance number composed by Ajay-Atul, wearing a vibrant Nauvari saree, heavy jewelry, and a kamarpatta. A source said, “To look the part of a young Vithabai, she put on over 15 kilos. In one step, she put all her weight on her left foot and lost balance.” The actress had to pause her shooting due to the injury.

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma spark engagement rumors

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and actor-model Mahieka Sharma are fueling engagement speculations after a recent puja ceremony. Although the priest clarified the ritual was for family well-being, eagle-eyed fans noticed a ring on Mahieka’s hand. The couple, rumored to be dating for some time, have not officially confirmed their engagement yet, keeping fans guessing.

Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah confirm December wedding

South Korean stars Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah announced their wedding plans on November 20, a month ahead of their December ceremony. The couple, together since 2015, denied rumors of a pre-marital pregnancy through their agency AM Entertainment, asking for fan support instead. The wedding comes after years of a stable relationship, with no connection to recent online speculations about Shin Min Ah’s appearance at the The Remarried Empress event.

