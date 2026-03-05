THROWBACK: Did you know Shah Rukh Khan wanted to replace Aamir Khan in Raja Hindustani? Here’s what happened

Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are the two superstars of Bollywood who have been locking horns for decades. Despite being competitors, the actors succeeded in making fans fall for their craft. But did you know that Aamir and Shah Rukh were pitching to lead Dharmesh Darshan’s 1996 romantic movie, Raja Hindustani? Read on to know how Aamir ended up starring in it.

Shah Rukh Khan wanted to star in Raja Hindustani

When Raja Hindustani’s script was finalised, the makers got in touch with Aamir Khan to play the hero in the film. But since Aamir and the producers weren’t able to come to a consensus, the project was paused for the moment. While talking to Bollywood Thikana, director Dharmesh Darshan revealed that Shah Rukh Khan pitched to lead the movie.

Darshan went back in time and recalled that one evening, Shah Rukh Khan came to his house and showed interest in leading the commercially successful film. Dharmesh was on cloud nine as one of the renowned stars of the 90s wanted to star in his movie.

But this incident also put the filmmaker in a huge dilemma as he was already in talks with Aamir Khan. After receiving the offer from the Pathaan actor, Dharmesh rushed to Aamir and said, “Aap itna soch rahey hai. Aesa nhi ki kal aapko kuch confusion ho jae toh Shah Rukh Khan ko please aap mujhey sochne dijiye. Agar aap nhi karna chah rahey ho toh… (You are thinking so much. To avoid any confusion in the future, please let me consider SRK for the part. If you’re not interested then…)”

Upon hearing that SRK was also showing interest in leading Raja Hindustani, Aamir got alert. Luckily, the next morning, the Dangal actor and the producers were able to sort out their differences, and Aamir ended up starring in the film opposite Karisma Kapoor.

Interestingly, the director was considering Aishwarya Rai, Juhi Chawla, and his sister Pooja Bhatt before he finalised Karisma Kapoor to play the female lead. On the work front, Shah Rukh will be next seen in King, while Aamir is busy producing projects like Ek Din and Lahore 1947.

