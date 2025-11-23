THROWBACK: When Ranbir Kapoor stated the reason why he wouldn't dance at a wedding for money: ‘Don't want to lose my dignity…’

Ranbir Kapoor always likes to keep his personal life low-key. He rarely gets spotted at weddings while dancing on the floor. An old clip of Ranbir Kapoor is going viral on the internet, where the actor states the reason why he would never dance at weddings for the sake of money.

Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently busy with Love & War and Ramayana, once shed light on why he doesn't like to dance at weddings. In an old interview with Times Now, Ranbir stated, “I wouldn’t do it because of the family I come from. Having said that, I’m not against the people who do it. But it’s not the values I’ve been brought up with.”

The Animal actor further underlined that it's not wrong, but he doesn't want to lose dignity by performing at such occasions. He said, “There’s nothing wrong. But money is not my drive. I don’t want to earn billions and billions. I’m an actor. My drive is different. My passions are different. I don’t want to lose my dignity in my eyes dancing at a wedding, with people standing with a glass of alcohol, and there could be snide comments. I wouldn’t want any of my family members to do it. It’s a personal choice. I wouldn’t do it.”

When asked whether it is because of his star image, he responded, “I wouldn’t lose stardom, but I wouldn’t allow my stardom to make myself think that if I’m a star, I can do anything and get away with it.”

For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. His next release is Love & War, which will be followed by Ramayana Part 1. The actor also has Animal Park, Dhoom 4, and Brahmastra Part Two: Dev in the pipeline.

