THROWBACK: When Salim Khan made Salman Khan emotional after admiring him: “He cannot bear to see anyone suffer”

Despite being a superstar, Salman Khan wants to live a normal life, especially at home. Hence, he wants to be treated like other kids by his parents. In an old interview, his father, Salim Khan, revealed that the bhaijaan of Bollywood doesn’t want to feel like a star at home. With his words of appreciation for his son, Salim made Bollywood’s heartthrob emotional.

When Salim Khan left Salman Khan teary-eyed

Salman Khan and his father, Salim Khan, might not be openly expressing their love for each other at home. But on Father’s Day, years ago, the veteran screenwriter took the opportunity to express his feelings for his superstar son. In an old video that’s circulating online, Salim can be seen saying that the superstar aura tends to get over many people’s head especially when they come to Mumbai.

But nothing of this sort happened with his son Salman. In fact, the Sultan actor has made it very clear that he doesn’t want to be treated like a Bollywood megastar at home. Hence, even today, there’s no discrimination between him and the other kids of the house.

Sharing more about Salman’s emotional and sensitive personality, his father once said, “Vo kisika takleef dekhta hai toh usko takleef hoti hai, usko dard hota hai, and vo kuch na kuch karne ki koshish karta hai. (He can’t bear to see anyone suffer. He can feel the pain of others and always tries to do something to help them.)”

Check out the throwback video:

Salim Khan rightly said that Salman is thoughtful and kind. Hence, when he recently saw Rajpal Yadav going through a rough time, the Tiger Zinda Hai immediately contacted his team and provided him with monetary help.

Salim Khan’s health update

Talking about Bollywood’s biggest script and dialogue writer, Salim Khan, is currently admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery and is kept on ventilator support. According to The Indian Express, hospital officials informed that the senior artist was brought in after he suffered a hemorrhage.

