THROWBACK: When Salman Khan and Genelia Deshmukh danced like no one’s watching at superstar’s birthday bash: VIDEO

Salman Khan is friends with almost all of B-town. But only a few get to attend his parties and are invited to his birthday celebrations. Among them are Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh, who are often spotted attending Khan’s private galas. A viral video shows how Salman and Genelia had a blast, dancing like kids at the Sultan actor’s birthday bash a couple of years ago.

When Salman and Genelia had a blast at his birthday party

Salman Khan’s birthday is a great opportunity for his family and fans to celebrate the superstar. Hence, when the actor turned 56 in 2021, a mega event was hosted at his Panvel farmhouse. The event was attended by many big stars, including Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh. An old video from the event shows Salman and Genelia having a blast at the event.

In the clip, the two actors can be seen twinning in burgundy t-shirts. As the night commenced, the actors let themselves lose and danced their hearts out to jazz music by the pool.

Check out the video:

Back in 2021, on his birthday, Salman was rushed to the hospital after being bitten by a snake thrice. While speaking to the media about the incident, the Sultan actor divulged, “A snake had entered my farmhouse, I took it outside using a stick. Gradually, it reached my hand. I then grabbed it to release, which is when it bit me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalized for 6 hours. I am fine now.”

Salman Khan’s work front

Last year, on December 27, 2025, Salman turned 60. Hence, his family hosted many biggies from the entertainment industry. From Sanjay Dutt to Aditya Roy Kapur, Huma Qureshi, Ramesh Taurani, Karisma Kapoor, and cricketer MS Dhoni, many came to celebrate his big day.

On the work front, he was last seen in A.R. Murugadoss’ Sikandar with Rashmika Mandanna. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch the bhaijaan of Bollywood don the military uniform in his upcoming film, Battle of Galwan, with Chitrangada Singh. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film will release on April 17, 2026.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Video: Salman Khan makes Bhel Puri exclusively for Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia at his farmhouse, they call it ‘Bhauchi Bhel’