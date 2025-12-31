THROWBACK: When Shah Rukh Khan shut down question about poor response of Rajinikanth’s Lingaa, ‘Hume humari aukaat malum honi chaiye’

In the world of cinema, many chase the throne, but only one is the Thalaivar. The legend Rajinikanth’s superstardom is less a career and more a cultural phenomenon. For over five decades, the man born Shivaji Rao Gaekwad has transcended the boundaries of film, becoming a demigod-like figure worshipped by his passionate fans. And so is the industry, which deeply respects the actor and his contributions to cinema.

On December 12, 2014, coinciding with Rajinikanth’s 64th birthday, the high-stakes action drama Lingaa was released worldwide. Despite a huge opening and becoming one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of that year, it was ultimately labelled a box-office "bomb" due to its astronomical production and distribution costs. Distributors across South India reportedly faced hefty losses of nearly ₹54 crore.

The situation escalated into a public crisis, with distressed distributors staging hunger strikes and even threatening a "begging protest" outside Rajinikanth's Poes Garden residence.

SRK shuts down a reporter

Amid this turmoil in January 2015, Shah Rukh Khan was asked about the film's performance. Rather than analyzing box office digits, the Badshah of Bollywood stepped forward as a fan. He reminded the world that a single weekend's collection doesn't measure some legacies—they are measured by decades of unmatched aura.

SRK’s defense was not just talk; it was backed by years of genuine admiration. When the reporter asked him to comment on Lingaa’s poor reception, Shah Rukh Khan straightforwardly said, “I think we shouldn’t even talk about Rajini Sir. You/we shouldn’t talk; he’s at a different level altogether. Hume humari aukaat malum honi chaiye, tumhe aur mujhe. We shouldn’t even talk about Rajini Sir. Whatever he makes, we should love and respect it.”

For the unversed, SRK paid his ultimate tribute to Rajinikanth via his viral hit song Lungi Dance in 2013 with his film Chennai Express. He personally sought Rajinikanth’s permission for the song, which Rajini sir graciously gave, even suggesting the addition of the word "Thalaiva".

SRK’s words for Rajinikanth serve as a timeless lesson in humility. True greatness isn't about being in a race; it’s about being the reason the race exists. Today, we celebrate this bond of mutual respect between two of Indian cinema’s biggest icons. Because when the King of Bollywood says you’re "far above everyone else," the world listens.

