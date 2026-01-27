THROWBACK: When Shah Rukh Khan’s fans sneaked in and stayed in superstar’s bungalow for 8 hours

Being Shah Rukh Khan comes with its own pros and cons. On one side, he enjoys the love from the sea of fans waiting outside his bungalow, Mannat. On the other hand, there’s always a risk of someone breaching his privacy. This is exactly what happened, back in 2023, when two young SRK fans sneaked in and stayed in the superstar’s bungalow for 8 hours. Read on for more details.

When Shah Rukh Khan’s fans sneaked into his Mumbai home

Back in March 2023, two young Shah Rukh Khan fans hailing from Bharuch, Gujarat were adamant on meeting the actor. But looking at the tight security at his Mumbai home, Mannat, they decided to scale the high exterior walls of the luxurious property and trespass into the actor’s bungalow.

According to PTI, the Bandra Police Officials informed that the youngsters between the ages of 19 and 21 were nabbed by the security personnel guarding SRK’s home. When inquired, they spilled that they had come to meet the actor. They were booked under the necessary sections of the IPC (Indian Penal Code).

“The two men, who claimed to be fans of Shah Rukh Khan, somehow managed to get inside the premises around 3-4 am. A case was registered on Thursday evening, following which the two young men in their early twenties were detained,” said a senior police officer.

Reports also suggest that the intruder managed to stay inside the property for nearly eight hours before held in the actor’s makeup room. Soon after, the guards alerted the family members, and the cops were informed.

Well, this isn’t the first time that someone entered Khan’s property without permission. During his appearance on Aap Ki Adalat in 2016, the Pathaan actor recalled how one admirer invaded his privacy just to swim in his pool. Shah Rukh divulged that during an event, some journalists came to interview him at his house.

This is when a man entered Mannat, took off his clothes, jumped into his swimming pool, and swam one full length. “I was completely shocked when this happened,” stated SRK. When the man was caught, he told the security that all he wanted to do was bathe in Shah Rukh Khan’s swimming pool. “Now I have taken a bath in the water with which Shah Rukh bathes, now I’ll leave,” the intruder told SRK’s security.

On the work front, Khan will be seen in Siddharth Anand’s upcoming actioner, King, co-starring Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, and others. The film will hit cinemas on December 24, 2026.

