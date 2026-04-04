Toaster Trailer: Rajkummar Rao plays ‘pyara kanjoos’ in Sanya Malhotra, Farah Khan starrer comic caper

Rajkummar Rao is returning to make the audience laugh. But this time, he is playing a miser who puts his wife's life (played by Sanya Malhotra) in danger because of his penny-pinching habit. Ahead of the release of Toaster on Netflix on April 15, 2026, the makers dropped the fun trailer of the comedy film. Check it out!

Toaster trailer out

Directed by Vivek Das Chaudhary and produced by Patralekhaa, Toaster is soon making its way to OTT. Today, April 4, 2026, the makers dropped the official trailer, giving the audience a peek into Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra’s comic caper.

The 2-minute 42-second trailer opens with a worried Ramakant, who talks to God, declaring that he has inherited a habit of being tight-fisted. Next up we see the level at which the ‘pyaara kanjoos’ can go to save every penny earner. He gets the shock of his life when he has to gift an expensive toaster to a couple at their wedding, after being insisted on by his wife.

But his world goes upside down when the newlywedded couple part ways. Now, the penny-pincher is hell-bent on getting the toaster back home. After the family donates all the gifts, including his beloved kitchen appliance, he turns Sherlock to find and retrieve it from the warden of an orphanage (played by choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan).

During his undercover mission to get the electronic item back, the stingy man finds himself begging for life after witnessing a deadly accident. The mayhem, chaos, and confusion put Ramakant’s future into jeopardy. But the audience is guaranteed to enjoy unlimited laughter and entertainment as the drama unfolds.

Check out the trailer:

Toaster marks actress Patralekhaa’s debut as a film producer under the label Kampa Films, co-owned by Rao. The movie also features Archana Puran Singh, Upendra Limaye, Abhishek Banerjee, Jitendra Joshi, Vinod Rawat, Karmveer Choudhary, Seema Pahwa, and Dev Raaz. Toaster is scheduled to release on the popular streaming platform on April 15, 2026.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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