Top 10 Directors who dominated Indian cinema in 2025: Aditya Dhar with Dhurandhar to Rishabh Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1

Indian cinema has seen several outstanding movies and shows this year, with many of them becoming fan favourites. As 2025 nears its end, it seems only fair to take a moment to look back at the directors who delivered some truly entertaining films this year.

Top 10 directors who dominated Indian cinema in 2025

1. Aditya Dhar with Dhurandhar

Director Aditya Dhar left a strong mark with his latest venture, Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The spy action thriller was a massive success in theaters, not only for its intense performances but also for its engaging and creative narration.

The content and storytelling quickly resonated with audiences, making it a phenomenal success and leaving viewers eagerly awaiting its sequel, slated for release on March 19, 2026.

2. Aryan Khan with The Ba****ds of Bollywood

Moving away from the big screen, Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son, Aryan Khan, made his debut in Indian cinema with a web series, not as an actor, but as a director. The popular star kid carried forward his father’s legacy by delivering The Ba****ds of Bollywood, a show that was quirky, fun, raunchy, cinematic, and downright dark at points.

The web series stood out due to its bold narration and departure from conventional storytelling. Its execution maintained entertaining momentum, with a strong touch of satire in nearly every plot point.

3. Abishan Jeevinth with Tourist Family

Debutant Abishan Jeevinth became one of the most talked-about filmmakers in Tamil cinema this year with his entertaining venture, Tourist Family. The first-time director crafted a heartfelt and honest film that balanced humour and drama at the right intervals.

As he prepares to step into acting with the Anaswara Rajan co-starrer With Love, it will be interesting to see what kind of ventures the filmmaker takes on in the coming years.

4. Sujeeth with They Call Him OG

Pawan Kalyan fans were in for a treat this year as the Power Star returned to the big screen with his gangster action film, They Call Him OG. Much of the credit for the film’s standout moments goes to director Sujeeth’s expertise.

The Saaho-fame filmmaker poured his signature stylish filmmaking into creating awe-inspiring moments for Kalyan’s fans, especially as he himself is an ardent admirer of the actor.

5. Laxman Utekar with Chhaava

One of the biggest blockbusters of the year, the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava drew massive crowds to theaters. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the epic action drama followed the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire.

The scale and grandeur of the events left a strong impression on audiences, showcasing refined execution. Despite criticism over historical inaccuracies, the film emerged as a must-watch and a favourite for many viewers.

6. Mohit Suri with Saiyaara

The romantic musical drama Saiyaara was released in theaters this year and turned out to be one of Bollywood’s biggest surprises of 2025. The Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer delivered an emotionally rich narrative, supported by an impressive soundtrack.

After a considerable gap, director Mohit Suri delivered something fresh, reinforcing the idea that content and execution ultimately matter the most to audiences.

7. Dominic Arun with Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

A superhero film inspired by Kerala folklore, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra brought a unique idea to life under director Dominic Arun’s vision.

The Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer was one of the most impressive Malayalam films of the year, resonating with audiences and emerging as an entertaining watch in 2025. Its stylish execution and ambition to build an entirely new cinematic universe made it feel fresh and exciting, leaving viewers eager for the upcoming installments.

8. Neeraj Ghaywan with Homebound

Homebound became one of the year’s most impactful films, leaving a slow-burning effect on viewers long after the credits rolled. The drama explored the lives of two individuals from different social strata, serving as both a reflection and a quiet awakening.

With powerful performances by Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, director Neeraj Ghaywan delivered a story that packs a punch in a single viewing, without compromising on storytelling.

9. Dinjith Ayyathan with Eko

Following the success of Kishkindha Kaandam, director Dinjith Ayyathan returned to the big screen with the mystery thriller Eko. The Sandeep Pradeep-starrer delved into themes of captivity and the human psyche, blurring the lines between protection and restriction.

The film’s effectiveness lay in its treatment and narrative clarity, earning appreciation for the director’s conscious effort to keep it engaging throughout.

10. Rishab Shetty with Kantara: Chapter 1

Director and actor Rishab Shetty once again defied expectations with Kantara: Chapter 1. The mythological epic delved deeper into the lore of Kantara and the deities associated with it, offering a cinematic spectacle unlike any before.

Shetty delivered a film that stayed true to his roots, presenting a grounded story balanced with the right amount of mysticism.

The directors mentioned above represent just a fraction of the many talented filmmakers who delivered memorable cinematic experiences in 2025. With 2026 approaching, it will be exciting to see what Indian cinema has in store next.

