Toxic Big Update: Yash starrer postponed, Dhurandhar 2 gets solo release

Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has been postponed to June 4, 2026, as per an announcement on March 4, 2026, less than two weeks before its planned release on March 19. According to the makers, the decision has been in line with the rise of the ongoing tensions in the Middle East. Starring Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles, the film has been directed by Geethu Mohandas.

Toxic moves release date to June 2026

As per the announcement by the makers, a trailer launch for Toxic was supposed to be held on March 8, 2026, in Bangalore. However, the same was postponed as advised by the film’s major distribution partner, Phars Films. With the Gulf region as one of its key markets, the production decided to take a step back from releasing the film and reevaluate its promotional plan. While they did continue with the release of their first single, Tabaahi (sung by Vishal Mishra), it was dropped as an audio-only track release instead of the originally planned music video unveiling that was supposed to accompany the song.

The following is the official postponement announcement shared on writer and lead star Yash’s social media.

KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations shared an official note that reads, “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is a film we conceptualized with the vision to create cinema for a global audience. Filmed in Kannada and English, it is built with the conviction to connect with viewers both at home and across the world.

After years of dedicated labour, we were excited to share our film with you all on the 19th of March. However, the current uncertainty, especially in the Middle East, has created a situation that impacts our goal to reach and connect with the widest possible audience.”

The team shares its ‘difficult but carefully considered decision’ to postpone the premiere to June 4, 2026. Originally, a major clash was anticipated between the Yash starrer and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge (or Dhurandhar 2), which has now been avoided.

