Toxic Teaser: Karan Johar reacts to Yash's darkest avatar as Raya, calls it a ‘Rocking’ birthday announcement

Rocking Star Yash has set the internet ablaze with the release of the teaser of his highly anticipated film, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. The glimpse introduces his character named Raya, who comes across as a dangerous and intense man. The teaser was unveiled today on Thursday, January 8, 2026, making the moment even more special as it coincided with Yash’s 40th birthday.

The makers announced the teaser through an official social media post that revealed the release timing. KVN Productions released the teaser and captioned it as, “Get a good look at your danger – Introducing Rocking Star Yash as RAYA. Toxic – A Fairytale for Grown-Ups in cinemas worldwide on 19-03-2026.” The video offers a stylish look at Raya, with Yash exuding raw intensity, commanding screen presence in the high-octane action that hints at a dark, layered narrative.

Check out Yash starrer Toxic teaser below:

Among the celebs, Karan Johar was the first to hail the teaser of Toxic and also sent birthday wished to Yash. Karan took to his Instagram Stories and captioned the post as, "WOW!!!! What a BIRTHDAY announcement !!! Truly ROCKING! @thenameisyash happy Birthday and this KICKS ASS!"

About the teaser of Toxic

The teaser of Toxic opens with a funeral scene at a cemetery, and then erupts into gunshots that tear through the silence. After the smoke diminishes, Yash's character Raya enters the screen unfazed with a gun and says “Daddy’s home,” which seems like a warning.

Stars of Toxic

Yash is set to redefine his on-screen persona with Toxic, as he steps into a far darker and more intense character with Raya. Apart from Yash, the film also features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria among others in important roles. Toxic is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas, and has been helmed by Mohandas. The action thriller has been produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Toxic is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026, on the occasion of Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Eid.

