Triptii Dimri gets snapped in Mumbai as her rumored BF Sam Merchant offers a ride, PICS

Triptii Dimri gets papped as her rumored BF Sam Merchant drops her off

In a recent papped moment, Triptii Dimri was spotted entering a venue in Mumbai. As the paparazzi clicked pictures, she was seen being dropped off by her rumoured boyfriend, Sam Merchant. The model-turned-businessman was seen zooming away on his scooter after dropping her off, while Triptii immediately headed inside.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actress was seen entering the venue, donning an all-black ensemble paired with a dark-coloured denim jacket.

Watch the papped pictures here:

Afterwards, Triptii Dimri was seen leaving the venue in her car along with her friends.

Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant’s rumored relationship

Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant have been rumoured to be dating for a few years. As per reports, the Animal actress began dating Sam after her rumoured breakup with Karnesh Ssharma, Anushka Sharma’s brother, in December 2022. While neither Sam nor Triptii has acknowledged or confirmed the dating rumours, their frequent joint appearances continue to fuel speculation.

Earlier this year, Sam even reacted to Triptii’s first look from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, in which she starred alongside Prabhas. Re-sharing the official look on his social media handle, Sam dropped a few heart emojis for the new look.

Triptii Dimri’s upcoming films

Triptii Dimri is next set to appear in Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film O’ Romeo. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the romantic action thriller is inspired by true events and is set in post-independence Mumbai. As the city changes, the underbelly of crime also experiences a shift in dynamics, with several characters at its core.

Apart from Shahid and Triptii, the film features Nana Patekar, Disha Patani, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Avinash Tiwary, and several others in key roles. The film is scheduled to release on February 13, 2026.

Moreover, she is also the co-lead in Prabhas’ upcoming cop action drama Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

