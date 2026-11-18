Tu Aahes Na, starring Supriya Pilgaonkar and Siddharth Bodke in the lead roles, is slated to premiere on November 26, 2026. The film will be screened at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Tu Aahes Na Premiere

Tu Aahes Na stars Supriya Pilgaonkar and Siddharth Bodke in the lead roles. The film is being produced by Luv Films, marking the production house’s second Marathi venture. The makers unveiled the film’s first-look poster, introducing a story centred on human connections and an unexpected bond that brings two lives together.

Here’s the first look:

Written and directed by Deepak Gawade, the film will have its world premiere at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on November 26, 2026, under the Gala Premiere segment. It is also the only Marathi film selected for this section of the festival.

Tu Aahes Na is presented by Luv Films and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release in 2027.

Supriya Pilgaonkar and Siddharth Bodke’s work front

Supriya Pilgaonkar was last seen in a lead role in the film Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam, a romantic comedy starring Dhvani Bhanushali and Aashim Gulati. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film follows a wedding crasher who accidentally falls in love with the bride.

Apart from the lead actors, the movie also featured Rajesh Sharma, Rakesh Bedi, Sonali Sachdev, Akhilendra Mishra, and several others in key roles. It marked Bhanushali’s Bollywood debut, following her career in the music industry.

Moreover, Pilgaonkar also played a key role in the television show Mr. and Mrs. Parshuram, portraying Bhargavi Kulkarni. The show aired from February 3, 2026, to August 18, 2026, on StarPlus and is available to stream on JioHotstar.

Meanwhile, Siddharth Bodke was previously seen in the Marathi drama Bandkhor. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film explores the challenges faced by six women from different backgrounds who come together to challenge societal expectations.

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