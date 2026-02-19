Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri on OTT: When and where to watch Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s romantic comedy, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, premiered in theaters on December 25, 2025. Following a lukewarm run in the cinemas, the Dharma Productions project is hoping for a redemption arc on its digital release, set for February 19, 2026, on Prime Video.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, or TMMTMTTM as it is widely known, owing to its lengthy name, has been made available on Prime Video, as revealed on the platform’s social media. A post was shared reading, ‘popcorn toh taiyyar hai, bas aapka intezaar hai,’ (the popcorn’s ready, we’re just waiting for you), alongside a photo of the two leads embracing each other, and expressing excitement for the release of their film.

About Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

The film follows two people, Rehaan "Ray" Mehra (Kartik Aaryan) and Rumi Vardhan (Ananya Panday), who cross paths while she is on a vacation. The former is a cynical wedding planner who believes and abides by the modern hookup culture. Meanwhile, she, who is gearing up for her sister’s nuptials, is a believer of love, especially the old school Bollywood kind with big gestures and brimming romance.

Across 10 days, they develop a strong bond despite an initial tussle, but as she returns home, things change for the worse. She breaks off their relationship to be with her old father, but he is determined to win her back and takes over the planning of her sister’s wedding, aiming to convince her father to accept him and move along with his daughter to the US. The film had a happy ending with him being able to turn into a ghar jamai (matrilocal resident) and stay back with her family in Agra instead.

The unsuccessful box office run for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri followed the massive rampage of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar in cinemas, which has continued to flourish even after 10 weeks of its release. However, an OTT release could save the rom-com. TMMTMTTM is streaming now on Prime Video.

