Kartik-Ananya’s Rom-Com Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri captures number 1 spot on OTT; Sees great response

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, was released in theatres on December 25, 2025, coinciding with Christmas last year.

Kartik Aaryan’s performance in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri was appreciated by audience. Ananya Panday’s role also complemented the story, and together they served the intended rom-com experience.

After completing its theatrical run, the film is now available for streaming on Prime Video. As the movie makes its digital debut, here’s what netizens have to say about it.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri follows the story of Ray, a US-based wedding planner who meets Rumi, a headstrong novelist, during a wild summer in Croatia. As the two fall in love, they part ways due to challenging family pressures. Whether they reunite and manage to stay together forms the crux of the film’s narrative.

The movie questions the age-old norm of girls leaving their parental home after marriage, shining a light on ingrained gender expectations.

Apart from Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, the film also stars Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, Chandni Bhabhda, Tiku Talsania, and others in key roles.

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s Workfront

Kartik Aaryan had previously starred in a lead role in the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film continued the story of Rooh Baba and served as a sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Looking ahead, the actor has films like Naagzilla and an untitled project with director Anurag Basu in his lineup.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday will next appear in the film titled Chand Mera Dil.

