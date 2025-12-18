Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Trailer: Kartik Aaryan’s Ray turns vacation into witty rom-com, falling for Ananya Panday’s Rumi

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, is slated to release in theatres on December 25, 2025, coinciding with Christmas. Ahead of its release, the makers have unveiled the film’s trailer, which explores a romantic tale packed with tongue-in-cheek, witty comedy.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Trailer

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri features the story of Ray (played by Kartik Aaryan), a lovable and carefree young man who is witty, charming, and believes in loving only one person in his entire life, with others being just flings. When he lands from Los Angeles for a layover, he crosses paths with Rumi (Ananya Panday), a writer, sparking a romance when it is least expected.

The 3-minute-and-21-second trailer explores the romantic and adorable love they share, along with the sacrifices they might have to endure for their story to be fulfilled.

The trailer continues to showcase several fun, banter-filled moments between the two leads, highlighting the passionate chemistry they share. While much of the trailer reflects the film’s gleeful tone and treatment, it takes an emotional turn when feelings take center stage.

Addressing the question of why only women are expected to make sacrifices for love, the film teases its protagonist challenging this notion, underlining how he, too, is willing to go beyond reason for the love he has.

The upcoming movie, directed by Sameer Vidwans, is based on a screenplay by Karan Shrikant Sharma. Apart from the lead cast, the film also stars Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, Chandni Bhabhda, Aruna Irani, Tiku Talsania, Lokesh Mittal, and several others in key roles.

Earlier, the film was scheduled for a Valentine’s Day release next year; however, the makers later decided against it and preponed the release to Christmas 2025.

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s Workfront

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in a lead role in the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film continued the story of Rooh Baba and served as a sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Looking ahead, the actor has films like Naagzilla and an untitled project with director Anurag Basu in his lineup.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday will next appear in a film titled Chand Mera Dil.

ALSO READ: Entourage in Bollywood Debate: Vicky Kaushal says 'need a gym on set...', Dhruv Vikram calls 6-vanity demand 'ridiculous'