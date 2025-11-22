Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Trailer OUT: Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan set sail on modern love story

From quoting FRIENDS to another lengthy monologue, Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan are gearing up for the love story of a lifetime in the upcoming Bollywood romance film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Much like its name, the movie has incited a lot of curiosity among fans of the two stars, and the newly released trailer is only adding to it.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Drops New Trailer

A fun trailer was dropped on the occasion of the male lead, Kartik Aaryan’s 35th birthday. Sharing it on her Instagram account, to her millions of followers, Ananya Panday wrote, “Happy birthday Ray from your Rumi my gift to you and our return gift to everyone. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri TEASER OUT NOW!” She shared the video below for fans to check out.

With this, the names of the characters played by the two, Rumi for Ananya and Ray for Kartik, were confirmed. The romantic comedy has one motto “If you’re going to live another week, live the best week of your life.” It showcases how two very different people set out on an adventurous vacation, and thus begins their romance. The creation of Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, it will see Sameer Vidwans in the director’s chair alongside duo Vishal and Shekhar on the music.

“Malaika se lekar Malala tak, Urfi se lekar Kamala tak, koi bhi is mama’s boy ko haath se nahi jane dega,” Kartik can be heard saying while showing off his toned muscles. In comes Ananya Panday, who wishes for a '90s love story amid the 2025 hook-up culture. Aaryan then comments on girls preaching feminism and wanting chivalry at the same time, as the two butt heads during an airport scene. It displays a big dance number and more overseas scenes for fans of rom-coms.

They continue to lock heads on multiple occasions, including one where she gets bitten by a jellyfish, resulting in a funny turn of events reminiscent of Monica Geller and Chandler Bing from FRIENDS.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has been pre-poned to premiere on December 25, 2025.

