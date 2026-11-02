King First Song Tu Mil Jaaye: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone look electrifying in Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh collab

The wait is over! The first song from King is out now, on the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan's 61st birthday. Titled 'Tu Mil Jaaye', the 3-minute-42-second romantic track features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone grooving in exotic foreign locations.

Sharing the song, the superstar took to his social media handle and wrote, "Yeh Daur Ishq ka Naseeb Waalon ko milta hai... Jahan Barood ki Khushboo mein Gulab khilta hai... Of Love and other Battles... This December, #LoveLikeAKing #TuMilJaaye song out now! #KING in cinemas 24.12.26."

Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the song is sung by Arijit Singh, Ed Sheeran, and Madhubanti Bagchi. The video begins with SRK saying, "Main qaatil nahi, aashiq hu. Aur nishaana? Meri Mashooqa. Aur woh aashiq hi kya jo dil cheer na de." The promotional asset not only showcases SRK in his romantic avatar but also features flashes of action sequences as he takes down his gang rivals.

Besides the beautiful melody and exotic locations, it's the chemistry between SRK and Deepika Padukone that makes this song a treat for the fans. Also, the Jawan actor flaunted his chiselled physique while romancing Padukone on a beach.

For the unversed, King is set for a grand theatrical release on Christmas 2026. Pathaan director Siddharth Anand helms the action thriller. Apart from the lead pair, the film boasts a mega ensemble cast that includes Rani Mukerji, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Raghav Juyal, Abhay Verma, Saurabh Shukla, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, and others.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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