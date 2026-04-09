Tu Yaa Main OTT release: When and where to watch Shanaya Kapoor, Adarsh Gourav’s survival thriller

Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav made a strong case for their acting careers with their surprising choices in Tu Yaa Main. The film, which arrived in the theaters on February 13, 2026, targeting the occasion of the Valentine’s Day weekend, struck some chords with the audience and is now making its way to the smaller screens. Locking its OTT debut for this week, Tu Yaa Main will be available on Netflix from April 10, 2026, onwards.

Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav’s film Tu Yaa Main heads to digital platforms

As per a post from Netflix India, the film is ready to be streamed, and they shared the same via a post announcing the release alongside a trailer for the film, “Love can be eye-opening. Watch Tu Yaa Main, out 10 April, on Netflix."

About Tu Yaa Main

A rapper from Nalasopara named Maruti (Adarsh Gourav) and an influencer who goes by the nickname Ms Vanity, Avani Shah (Shanaya Kapoor), cross paths in the competitive world of content creation. A collaboration opportunity at a faraway, isolated location turns deadly as they find themselves swimming alongside a beastly, massive crocodile threatening their safety. While fighting the urge to win against each other and come out alive, the two end up becoming unlikely comrades facing off a capable human predator. What follows is a chaotic, thrilling, and life-threatening turn of events for the two opportunists.

Tu Yaa Main managed to grab about ₹7.5 crore nett profit at the box office following its mid-February release, closing at the cinemas in a month, after opening with a weekend collection of ₹4.25 crore. It is hoping to change its fate with an OTT run a couple of months later.

Meanwhile, apart from Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav, the film also starred Parul Gulati, Sanjay Appan, Ashok Kangude, Kshitee Jog, Rajsi Kinjalaskar, and Amrutha Srinivasan. Special appearances include Amruta Khanvilkar, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Shrikant Yadav.

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