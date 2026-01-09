Tu Yaa Main Teaser: Shanaya Kapoor’s rich social butterfly meets Adarsh Gourav’s small town rapper in Bejoy Nambiar’s romantic thriller

Tu Yaa Main is an upcoming film that stars B-town youngsters, Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gaurav. Ahead of the film’s release on Valentine's Day 2026, the makers dropped a thrilling teaser of the movie. From the looks of it, the film comes across as a romantic thriller with two lovers trying to survive a deadly crocodile. Check it out!

Tu Yaa Main teaser

In Bejoy Nambiar’s upcoming romantic thriller, Tu Yaa Main, Shanaya Kapoor plays the role of a rich social media star with a huge follower base. Adarsh Gourav, on the other hand, is a talented and struggling rapper, hailing from the bustling streets of Mumbai. With the intention of collaborating on a project with the social butterfly, Adarsh tries to woo her.

Over time, they get romantically involved, with both of them exploring each other’s different worlds. Everything seems to be going well until one fine day, they encounter a deadly crocodile. With help at bay and no one to hear their screams, the youngsters fight till their last breath. But will they succeed of succumb to the animal? Well, that will be discovered only after the film’s release. But till then, enjoy this thrilling teaser that will surely keep you on the edge of your seats.

Check out the teaser below:

Soon after the teaser was released, several B-town celebs took to the comments section to share their views. While Suhana Khan is excited for the film, Vijay Varma thinks the teaser is good. Ananya Panday and Navya Nanda are ‘wowed’ by Shanaya’s acting skills.

In the teaser, Shanaya is introduced as Miss Vanity with 2.3 million followers. Whereas Adarsh is ‘Aala Flowpara’ from Nalasopara with only 6K followers. With an intent to climb up the social ladder and reach the masses, he befriends the social media influencer, played by Kapoor. Their content-creation trip in the backwaters takes an ugly turn, guaranteeing a whole lot of fun laced with thrill and fear.

Underneath the modern love story façade of the film is a layered, dark thriller waiting to take the audience by surprise. Produced by Aanand L. Rai and Himanshu Sharma under their Colour Yellow banner.

