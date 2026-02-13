Tu Yaa Main Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read before watching Adarsh Gourav, Shanaya Kapoor's survival thriller

Aanand L Rai's latest production venture, Tu Yaa Main, has finally hit the cinemas on February 13, 2026, a day before Valentine's Day. The creature/horror survival thriller starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor in the lead roles, is helmed by Bejoy Nambiar. If you are planning to watch it in cinemas this weekend, check out these 9 tweets to know what netizens have to say about it.

Tu Yaa Main opened to mixed-bag of reactions on social media portal X (formerly Twitter). A section of the audience is praising the fresh concept, vibe and thrill factor in the survival story, while others are criticizing it for various reasons. A social media user wrote, “Love stories don’t usually come with a side of suspense, but #TuYaaMain makes it work so well. Props to #AanandLRai and #ColourYellow for backing cinema that isn’t afraid to surprise.” Another one commented, “Watched Tu Yaa Main today. Fresh concept but terrible performance by Shanaya Kapoor ruined it. Adarsh was gud. Overall one time watch.”

A third social media user called it a ‘Jhakkas’ theatrical experience: “The #BejoyNambiar directorial is really spooky and purely a chill & thrill rollercoaster ride! #AdarshGaurav, bole toh jhakkas baap. Ekdum Todfod performance!! #ShanayaKapoor is improving with her acting day by day with their gorgeousness. Totally Satisfying. First Half is taking you to the chill ride while the second half takes you on the thrill experience. Overall, #TuYaaMain has a fun-loving JHAKKAS theatrical experience. Not to be Missed.”

For the unversed, Tu Yaa Main movie follows the survival story of a young modern couple against a deadly crocodile. Backed by Colour Yellow Productions and Bhanusali Studios, the Bejoy Nambiar directorial is clashing with Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj's action romantic drama, O’ Romeo. It will be interesting to see how the movie performs at the box office.

